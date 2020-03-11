🔥Cheltenham Festival 2020 LIVE results: Horse racing action on Day Two plus weather forecast updates and predictions🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

The eyes of the sporting world will once again be on Prestbury Park as the 2020 Festival showcases the very best of National Hunt racing on day two.

The sport’s most important meeting features 28 races in total across four days, with the Champion Chase, Ballymore and RSA among the big ones on Wednesday.

A host of superstars, both equine and human, will go head-to-head across the next three days of racing, building towards Friday’s blue-riband Gold Cup.

Follow the action, including tips and latest news below!

Live Updates

2020-03-11T07: 34: 55.823Z

To kick things off, here are Standard Sport’s tips for day two.1: 30pm Envoi Allen 8/112: 10pm Champ (nb) 4/12: 50pm Dame De Compagnie 6/13: 30pm Defi Du Seuil 6/54: 10pm Tiger Roll 5/64: 50pm Aramax 12/15: 30pm Appreciate It (nap) 11/5Odds: Betfair Exchange

2020-03-11T07: 30: 34.053Z

Welcome back!Day two of the Cheltenham Festival is set to feature some of the biggest names in National Hunt racing, with Tiger Roll set to take to the track.

2020-03-10T18: 10: 04.000Z

Henderson hails Epatante after record-breaking rideEpatante justified strong market support to provide trainer Nicky Henderson with a record eighth victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Photo: GettyHenderson was completing a double on the day, having earlier landed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Shishkin, and is once again the winning-most trainer in Festival history with 66 winners, one clear of Willie Mullins.The Seven Barrows trainer handler said: “She was always travelling quite well, I was always pleased with where she was. Barry gave her a beautiful ride, he always just had it covered. She has the gears.”I’ve got to say I was worried after last year when she didn’t run well in the mares’ novice. She fell to pieces afterwards, she went home to Martinstown (in Ireland). I sent her back looking awful and she came back looking fantastic.”We’ve been very lucky to have these sorts of horses. If you think about it it, JP should have had last year’s winner in the race (Espoir D’Allen) and Buveur d’Air is back at Martinstown with a hole in his foot. So this (Epatante) should have been his third string.”Fair play to JP and his team, you know what he puts into it.”

2020-03-10T17: 58: 43.980Z

Racing fans flock to Cheltenham despite coronavirus fearsA crowd of more than 60,000 attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival, after officials at the track backed measures in place on course to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Increased wash basins and hand sanitiser stations have been put in place, with aggregate crowds across four days this week expected to top 250,000, flocking to the Cotswolds from Britain, Ireland and France.

2020-03-10T17: 49: 45.646Z

So, in case you’re just tuning in and want to know the full list of results, here they are all in one place!13.30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle: Shishkin14.10 Arkle Challenge Trophy: Put The Kettle On14.50 Festival Handicap Chase: The Conditional15.30 Champion Hurdle: Epatante16.10 Mares’ Hurdle: Honeysuckle16.50 Novices’ Handicap Chase: Imperial Aura17.30 National Hunt Chase: Ravenhill

2020-03-10T17: 43: 20.273Z

Malik Ouzia at Cheltenham: Jamie Codd reminds us all that he is the best amateur rider in the game by a street as he takes this race for the second year in a row. Patrick Mullins will have questions to answer for an awful ride on the favourite on a dreadful day for the Mullins team.

2020-03-10T17: 41: 35.483Z

Results1 Ravenhill 2 Lord Du Mesnil3 Lamanver Pippin

2020-03-10T17: 40: 03.393Z

Ravenhill wins the National Hunt Chase!

2020-03-10T17: 39: 42.220Z

Ravenhill takes the lead! Lord Du Mesnil is staying on but the Irish horse is a length in front and finishing well.

2020-03-10T17: 39: 08.740Z

Here comes Ravenhill! The 10yo is chasing down Lord Du Mesnil and it’s going down to the line!

2020-03-10T17: 38: 36.563Z

Lord Du Mesnil is still about five lengths clear but the chasing pack are catching him at a vast rate.

2020-03-10T17: 37: 51.043Z

Lord Du Mesnil is drawing clear with Newtide giving chase now.

2020-03-10T17: 37: 15.603Z

Springfield Fox has unseated after a nervous jump over the fence.

2020-03-10T17: 36: 01.080Z

Springfield Fox has closed the gap to Lord Du Mesnil at the front and they’ve bunched up again as we pass half distance.

2020-03-10T17: 34: 54.613Z

Lord Du Mesnil is about three lengths out in front with a slow pace throughout so far.

2020-03-10T17: 32: 27.643Z

Lord Du Mesnil leads out in front early on in this 3m 6f race.A long way to go yet and the pack is fairly grouped.

2020-03-10T17: 31: 09.713Z

5.30pm: And we’re off in the final race of the day in the National Hunt Chase!

2020-03-10T17: 24: 20.543Z

Here’s how the runners have been priced for the final race of the day… (all odds compiled by Betfair Exchange

2020-03-10T17: 21: 23.000Z

What happened in this race last year?5: 30pm – National Hunt Chase Le Bruiel, for Ben Pauling and Jamie Codd, got the better of Paul Nolan’s Discorama up the Cheltenham hill, winning a thrilling battle by half-a-length. However, the race made headlines for all the wrong reasons, coming under fire over safety concerns after just four of the 18 runners completed the gruelling four-mile course, and subsequent changes have been made to reduce the distance by two furlongs.

2020-03-10T17: 15: 15.200Z

Imperial Aura shows staying power up the hillImperial Aura justified strong market support to win the Northern Trust Company Novices’ Handicap Chase for Kim Bailey and David Bass.Second twice at Cheltenham already this season, he was sent off the 4-1 joint-favourite and stayed on powerfully up the hill.ReutersFor the second time in the afternoon Davy Russell turned into the straight with a double handful – this time on Galvin – but once more he had to settle for second best on the other market leader.Imperial Aura relished the climb to the line, pulling three and a quarter lengths clear. Hold The Note was third.

