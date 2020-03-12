Welcome to day three of the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Paisely Park is the name on the lips of many today ahead of the 3.30pm feature race, the Stayer’s Hurdle.

But the defending champion is up against a competitive field, with Summerville Boy also expected to be backed well.

We’ll bring you all the latest tips, predictions and weather forecast this morning before live action from the seven races!

How about day three though?Here’s our man Michael Cooper with his Thursday tips for Cheltenham Festival.

Winning!If you followed our tips today, you would have had four winners and two runners-up!Great tipping from our man Michael Cooper on Day 2 at Cheltenham.

5.30pm Champion Bumper1 Ferny Hollow 11/12 Appreciate It 15/83 Queens Brook 6/1

Ferny Hollow wins the Champion Bumper!

Ferny Hollow makes all with and takes the lead from Appreciate It, who doesn’t have enough in the tank!

Appreciate It has moved to the front with Queen’s Brook finishing strongly.

The pack are well bunched as we approach half distance.Plenty of chances, with Israel Champ ahead of Mahler Allstar.

Israel Champ has taken the early running with a length lead to Ask A Honey Bee.

5.30pm We’re underway in the Champion Bumper!

False start!With so many entries in this race and a few horses looking keen on the run-up, that was always likely.Let’s hope they get it right second time around.

5.30pm Champion BumperAdrimel (FR) Richard Johnson 41/1Appreciate It (IRE) Mr P W Mullins 2/1 Ask A Honey Bee (IRE) Paddy Brennan 47/1Brief Ambition Adam Wedge 399/1Can You Call Mr J Martin 929/1Eskylane (IRE) Davy Russell 26/1Ferny Hollow (IRE) Paul Townend 15/1Five Bar Brian (IRE) D J Mullins 49/1Good Time Jonny (IRE) Robbie Power 139/1Israel Champ (IRE) Tom Scudamore 12/1Julies Stowaway (IRE) Danny Mullins 69/1Linelee King (FR) Adrian Heskin 339/1Mahler Allstar (IRE) M P Walsh 289/1One True King (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies 199/1Snowpiercer (FR) Miss Lorna Brooke 999/1Third Time Lucki (IRE) Harry Skelton 29/1Darling Daughter (IRE) Ms Lisa O’Neill 22/1Queens Brook (IRE) Mr J J Codd 7/1The Glancing Queen (IRE) Tom Cannon 19/1Audacity Gavin Sheehan 249/1Let Me Entertain U Brendan Powell 519/1Ocean Wind Aidan Coleman 28/1Panic Attack (IRE) Brian Hughes 10/1

Elliott is asked about Tiger Roll ahead of Aintree…”Yes (all roads lead back to Aintree), if it is good ground. “If it is soft or heavy he won’t be running and if it is good ground he will run.”

Gordon Elliott speaks about Tiger Roll after being beaten by Easysland in the Cross Country Chase: “We are happy, but once he is OK in the morning that is the most important thing.”You’re always disappointed when you don’t win, but I said before the race the ground was a big worry. Keith said on that tacky ground he was never happy on him. On the better ground he was good.”In fairness to the winning jockey he gave his horse a very good ride and took the sting out of us, we went a good gallop the whole way. Just the ground killed us, no excuse.”If you go through his whole career he is a horse that needs good ground.”When you’re watching a race you’re always hoping, but you could see going out on the last circuit across the heavy ground normally he’d be running way at that stage.”But he’s come a long way – in January we were only back cantering, so we’re happy.”

5.30pm | Champion Bumper Last year: Envoi Allen turned his already lofty reputation into Cheltenham success by holding off the challenge of Blue Sari up the Cheltenham hill to give Jamie Codd his second winner of the week. Though not always the case with this race, the form has worked out phenomenally well this year, with top novice hurdlers Thyme Hill, Abacadabras and Master Debonair among those to finish in behind.

1. Aramax 15.22. Night Edition 16/1 3. Saint D’Oroux 14/1

Aramax wins the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle!​

Aramax and Saint D’Oroux contesting this over the final fence

Palladium leads Zoffee at the front of a bunched field.

4.50pm: We are under way in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle!

4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap HurdleMick Pastor (FR) B J Geraghty 12/1Aramax (GER) M P Walsh 15/1Palladium Nico De Boinville 13/2Langer Dan (IRE) Harry Skelton 28/1Blacko (FR) Thomas Bellamy 13/2Zoffee Richard Johnson 24/1Clemencia (IRE) Alan Johns 159/1Galahad Quest (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies 28/1Saint D’Oroux (FR) Daryl Jacob 17/1Thyme White (FR) Harry Cobden 13/1Night Edition (FR) Tom Scudamore 22/1Bajan Excell (IRE) C P McNamara (5) 99/1Fraser Island (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath 45/1Recent Revelations (IRE) Davy Russell 21/1Sacchoandvanzetti (IRE) Jody McGarvey 54/1Group Stage (GER) Adrian Heskin 79/1Gerolamo Cardano Kielan Woods 109/1Theatre Of War (IRE) Jonathan Moore 23/1Repetitio (IRE) David Noonan 22/1Goa Lil (FR) James Bowen 169/1Tronador (IRE) Denis O’Regan 9/1Gealach (IRE) Sean O’Keeffe (5) 37/1

Evening Standard’s Day Three tips

1: 30pm – Faugheen

2: 10pm – The Storyteller (nap)

2: 50pm – A Plus Tard (nb)

3: 30pm – Paisley Park

4: 10pm – Spiritofthegames

4: 50pm – Concertista

5: 30pm – Ardlethen