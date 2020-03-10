🔥Cheltenham Festival 2020 LIVE results: Horse racing action on Day One plus weather forecast updates and predictions🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

The eyes of the sporting world will once again be on Prestbury Park as the 2020 Festival showcases the very best of National Hunt racing.

The sport’s most important meeting features 28 races including some of the most prestigious in the game, culminating in the blue riband Gold Cup.

A host of superstars, both equine and human, will go head-to-head across four days of racing, with the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle among the other headline contests.

Follow build-up to the action, including tips and latest news below!

We said tips… and we meant it!Standard Sport’s Michael Cooper gives you his day one picks below. 1.30pm Asterion Forlonge (nap) 14/52.10pm Brewin’upastorm 7/12.50pm The Conditional 17/23.30pm Cilaos Emery 8/14.10pm Benie Des Dieux 8/134.50pm Galvin 17/25.30pm Ravenhill (nb) 13/1Odds provided by Betfair Exchange UK

Welcome back!It’s literally today. Cheltenham Festival gets under way *today*. We’ll kick things off with live coverage of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 1.30pm, but before then we’ll bring you everything you need to know.For tips, build-up, latest news, and more — stay tuned!

Like Christmas Eve, isn’t it?That’s just about it from us today. We’ll be back first thing tomorrow with all the build-up to the Greatest Show On Turf. Until then.

Jamie Snowden – Thomas Macdonagh 25-1“He won three races in the early part of the winter and loves soft ground. He disappointed a bit in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster, but he did not stay the three miles that day. The drop back in trip for the Martin Pipe Hurdle, on the back of a wind operation, should give him a chance.”

Jonjo O’Neill – Minella Rocco 11-2“He’s in great shape and likes the track, so we are hopeful. He has had two runs and two wins this year, but the two fancied horses did not really turn up on the day. Hopefully, he has the same luck here! I think dropping down a gear or two has helped him. He’s one of our main hopes.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies – Bristol De Mai 25-1(3.30pm Friday)“Bristol De Mai is in good shape ahead of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. I am amazed that Santini is favourite for the race and we are 25-1. We were giving Santini 2lb in the Cotswold Chase [at Cheltenham in January] and looked all over the winner at the bottom of the hill, but then he slipped on landing and that cost us the race. We have a great chance.”Photo: Getty

Warren Greatrex – Bob Mahler 16-1(5.30pm Thursday)“I’d say we will have six runners and I wouldn’t be bringing them if I didn’t think they had a chance. Bob Mahler will go for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase. He won the Edinburgh National last time and is improving. We won this with Missed Approach and he would have the same sort of profile.”Photo: Getty

Harry Whittington – Saint Calvados 14-1 (2.50pm Thursday)“Saint Calvados ran a monster race at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and he’s entitled to have a go at a Grade One off level weights. He’s in the Gold Cup, too, but the Ryanair Chase is the obvious race for him. To have a first winner at the Festival would be unbelievable.”Photo: Getty

Kim Bailey – Vinndication 7-1 (2.50pm Tuesday)“I have got my best team for a long time and I would not swap any of them. Vinndication goes for the Ultima Handicap Chase. He hasn’t run since [winning at] Ascot in November but that’s not a worry. He got beat at Sandown last season and we weren’t hugely happy, but Defi Du Seuil and Lostintranslation were the two that beat him, so it was a very good race.”

Olly Murphy – Brewin’upastorm 6-1(2.10pm Tuesday)“We’ve a small but select team to go to war with. I think Brewin’upastorm in the Arkle Novices’ Chase is our best chance of a winner. He is very good fresh and in great nick. His form has been franked all year and a strongly-run two miles will suit him well.”Photo: Getty

Everyone knows all about the firepower that the likes of Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls.But what about the rest? We asked seven trainers outside the Big Four for the best bets from their runners this week…

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? PAISLEY PARKWhen: 3.30pm Thursday Odds: 8-13The supreme stayer is seeking an eighth successive win, a sequence that includes this race last year. Trainer Emma Lavelle’s campaigner finds ways of getting the job done, regardless of the ground or how the races are run. Barring misfortune, it is likely to be the same story.Verdict: BankerPhoto: Getty

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? APPRECIATE ITWhen: 5.30pm Wednesday. Odds: 13-8Willie Mullins has trained the winner of the Champion Bumper nine times and you will need to take a deep breath before taking on this six-year-old. He looked something out of the ordinary when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown last time and ticks all the boxes.Verdict: Banker

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? TIGER ROLLWhen: 4.10pm Wednesday Odds: EvensTiger Roll has used the Glenfarclas Chase as a stepping stone to Grand National glory in the past two years and his owner and trainer are clearly adopting a policy of “it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. He was in a league of his own when storming home by 22 lengths last year and, if in anything like that form, is going to take a world of beating.Verdict: BankerPhoto: Getty

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? DEFI DU SEUILWhen: 3.30pm Wednesday Odds: 5-4The seven-year-old’s six wins at Cheltenham include two Festival triumphs and so we know this represents a “home” game for him. A strong traveller, he has impressed in winning at Sandown Park and Ascot this term and there could be even more to come. Chacun Pour Soi is also top notch performer but has never run at the track, while Altior’s participation has been thrown into doubt due to a late injury setback.Verdict: BankerPhoto: Getty

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? ENVOI ALLENWhen: 1.30pm Wednesday Odds: 10-11Unbeaten in seven races and clearly sets a high standard. The six-year-old won the Champion Bumper at last year’s Festival and has not been extended to win his three races over hurdles this term — including twice in Grade One company. He faces some intriguing rivals, but it will be disappointing if he cannot preserve his 100 per cent record.Verdict: BankerPhoto: Getty

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? BENIE DES DIEUXWhen: 4.10pm tomorrow Odds: 4-6Won this two years ago and had last year’s renewal at her mercy when falling at the final flight. She subsequently made amends in Grade One races in Ireland and France, and looked better than ever when winning at Gowran Park on her return in January. Honeysuckle is a threat but she looks superior.Verdict: Banker

Michael Cooper’s Banker or Blowout? SHISHKINWhen: 1.30pm tomorrowBetfair odds: 11-4Impressed when winning on his bumper debut and has looked exciting over hurdles — scoring in great style at Newbury and Huntingdon. He fits into the “could be anything” category, but is a little short of experience and others in the line-up have probably achieved more. The percentage call is to take him on and look elsewhere.Verdict: Blowout

The Willie Mullins string were out having a look around at Cheltenham earlier on, led by Benie Des Dieux and Chacun Pour Soi.

RSA Novices’ Chase declarationsThere are a few interesting points to make here, starting with the Willie Mullins team as Allaho and, rather surprisingly, Easy Game are declared but Faugheen is not, suggesting he will head for the Marsh Chase on Thursday instead.Elsewhere, Battleoverdoyen is declared despite trainer Gordon Elliott suggesting he would have preferred to keep him at home following a troublesome trip over to last year’s Festival.

