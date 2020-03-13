What connections told the Racing Post…Paul Townend, rider of Al Boum Photo: He seems in great form and I wouldn’t swap him for anything else in the race. He is the defending champion, he’s been here and done it and it’s just really exciting to get back on him.”Nicky Henderson, trainer of Santini: His preparation last year was chaotic whereas it’s gone very much to plan this time. I was delighted with his win in the Cotswold Chase and he has some good form around Cheltenham.Gordon Elliott, trainer of Delta Work: He’s beaten most of the Irish contenders already, apart from Al Boum Photo obviously. The extra couple of furlongs in the Gold Cup will be right up his street so we’re going into the race full of hope.Paul Nicholls, trainer of Clan Des Obeaux: He’s had a great preparation I’m very happy with him. He’s won two King Georges and King George winners do win Gold Cups. We’re going to do things differently with him in the race and he’s in a better place than last year.Colin Tizzard, trainer of Lostintranslation: The lack of a recent run does not bother me at all. He’s had a racecourse gallop and I’m not sure having a run on heavy ground a few weeks before is beneficial.Patrick Mullins, rider of Kemboy: I think the ground needs to dry out for Kemboy to be at his best. He improved from his first run to second and I think he’ll improve again which puts him right there in the picture.Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Bristol De Mai: He was giving weight away to Santini last time and not beaten far. Santini is among the favourites and I think we should also be but we’re not.