🔥Cheltenham Festival 2020 LIVE: Horse racing tips, runners, racecards, coronavirus latest and results🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

The eyes of the sporting world will once again be on Prestbury Park as the 2020 Festival showcases the very best of National Hunt racing.

The sport’s most important meeting features 28 races including some of the most prestigious in the game, culminating in the blue riband Gold Cup.

A host of superstars, both equine and human, will go head-to-head across four days of racing, with the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle among the other headline contests.

Follow build-up to the action, including tips and latest news around the coronavirus below!

2020-03-09T08: 28: 07.440Z

So what’s on the agenda today?From a racing point of you, the big thing to look forward to today are the final declarations for Wednesday’s races, which we should have shortly after the 10am deadline. Those should answer a lot of our questions over runners in some of the key races later in the week too – for example, once we get the declarations for the RSA, we’ll have a much better idea of what Thursday’s Marsh Chase will look like. Perhaps more importantly, though, at around 11am the Prime Minister is set to chair another meeting of the COBRA committee to establish how best to move forward with tackling the Coronavirus outbreak. That could yet have implications for whether the Festival can even go ahead – please, Boris.

2020-03-09T08: 15: 28.983Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.We’re a little over 24 hours away from the start of the Greatest Show on Turf and we’ll have all the build-up as well as some very important news throughout the day.

Standard Sport’s day one tips

1.30pm Asterion Forlonge (nap)

2.10pm Brewin’upastorm

2.50pm The Conditional

3.30pm Cilaos Emery

4.10pm Benie Des Dieux

4.50pm Galvin

5.30pm Ravenhill (nb)