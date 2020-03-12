Friday’s Gold Cup looks an extremely competitive race, but I wouldn’t swap my runner, Clan Des Obeaux, for anything.

He faded in the final furlong to finish fifth last year, but I think he’s a different proposition this time.

He won a second King George on Boxing Day and, unlike last season, I have resisted the temptation of running him again, so he comes to this fresh. He has been in great form and has been training well. I have won four Gold Cups and am hopeful Clan will make that five.

Sir Psycho and Solo are my two in the Triumph Hurdle. Solo’s win in the Adonis marked him out as a horse of huge potential and he won so easily at Kempton that some suggested he should have a go at the Champion Hurdle, but that was never an option.

He’s been in good form since and fingers crossed he can emulate Zarkandar, who also won the Adonis for me before landing the Triumph.

Sir Psycho’s win in the Victor Ludorum at Haydock was very good and he would have an each-way chance.

Christopher Wood is my only runner in the County Hurdle and though this is a tough assignment, he could have an each-way chance.

Cat Tiger is our representative in the Albert Bartlett. Last time at Plumpton, he won by 31 lengths and that will have put him spot on for this. In the Foxhunter Chase, Alcala should go well, while in the Grand Annual, I run both Capeland and Greaneteen. Capeland will run his usual good race, while Greaneteen has been pleasing me and should be there at the finish.