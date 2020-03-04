🔥Cheltenham 2020 Festival: What's new for this year's horse racing meet at Prestbury Park?🔥

The growth and evolution of the Cheltenham Festival has seen it become one of the biggest sporting events in the British calendar.

Every year more than a quarter-of-a-million fans flock to Prestbury Park in the Cotswolds to witness the pinnacle of National Hunt racing, as the sport’s finest equine and human stars go head-to-head across four days and 28 races.

Over the years there have been many notable changes to the Festival, from its venue and its duration, to prize money and prestige.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s changed, and what hasn’t, ahead of this year’s meeting…

​​Is the Festival five days long this year?

No. You may have seen discussion in the press and on social media about the possibility of the Festival being extended to five days, rather than the four-day schedule it has followed since 2005.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: The contenders

That came about after the racecourse chairman Martin St Quinton gave an interview on ITV in which he said nothing had been ruled out. It sparked huge debate, with many racing fans against expansion on the grounds that the additional races needed to fill the programme would dilute the quality of the existing ones.

Many trainers and jockeys, however, are for the idea on the basis that it gives them more chance to be involved with a winner. While it seems inevitable that a fifth day will be introduced somewhere down the line, for now, things are staying the same.

Are there any new races?

​Not yet. However, it has already been announced that a new Grade Two Mares’ Chase will be added to the card for next year’s meeting.

That means one of the existing races will be axed from the Festival after this year’s renewal, though there has been no confirmation yet as to which it will be.

In Pictures | Cheltenham Festival 2019

Have any changes been made to the existing races?

​Yes. The historic National Hunt Chase came under heavy criticism last year as just four of the 18 runners completed the gruelling four-mile stamina test.

​In order to make the race safer, both the distance and the number of fences jumped have been reduced, while stricter qualifying criteria has been brought in to ensure both horses and jockeys have sufficient prior experience.

What about for fans?

As part of their bid to attract more young people to racing, Cheltenham have introduced a new area for this year’s meeting called The Park.

It features a carousel and Ferris wheel, as well as live DJ performances from the likes of Nick Grimshaw, Marvin Humes, Laura Whitmore and Roman Kemp.