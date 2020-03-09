🔥Cheltenham 2020 Festival: Tips, races, runners, results, winners, weather, race card, betting odds and more🔥

The Cheltenham Festival will see more than a quarter-of-a-million horse racing fans flock to Prestbury Park for the biggest week in the sport.

‘The Olympics of Racing’, ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, or whatever else you want to call it, over the course of the four-day meeting, 28 winners will be crowned, none more prestigious than in Friday’s Gold Cup.

The defending champion Al Boum Photo is back to defend his crown, but is likely to face stiff competition, including from some news rivals in the form of second-season chasers Santini, Delta Work and Lostintranslation.

Willie Mullins will be looking to secure yet another top trainer’s title, while the top jockey prizze looks wide open in the first Festival since Ruby Walsh’s retirement, last year’s winner Nico De Boinville among a host of contenders.

Scroll down for Standard Sport’s comprehensive preview of the festival…

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: The contenders

Date, time and venue

​The Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 10 and runs for four days until Friday, March 13.

​Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park is the venue, the track being within walking distance of the town itself.

​There will be seven races per day, with the first going off at 1: 30pm and the last at 5: 30pm. The feature race is staged at 3: 30pm each day. For individual race times, check the full schedule below.

​Tips​

Weather

A winter of relentless rainfall had led to concerns that the Festival would start on heavy ground but a relatively dry spell over the weekend coupled with the course’s excellent drainage means we’re likely to be looking at soft ground which may even improve further as the week goes on.

Meanwhile, the current Met Office forecast is for a largely dry week, with the possibility of showers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

In Pictures | Cheltenham Festival 2019

Schedule and results

All times GMT. ​Feature race at 3: 30pm each day.

Tuesday

1: 30pm

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2: 10pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy

2: 50pm

Ultima Handicap Chase

3: 30pm

Champion Hurdle

4: 10pm

David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle

4: 50pm

Northern Trust Company Novice Handicap Chase

5: 30pm

National Hunt Chase

Wednesday

1: 30pm

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2: 10pm

RSA Novices’ Chase

2: 50pm

Coral Cup

3: 30pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase

4: 10pm

Cross Country Chase

4: 50pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

5: 30pm

Champion Bumper

Thursday

1: 30pm

Marsh Novices’ Chase

2: 10pm

Pertemps Network Final

2: 50pm

Ryanair Chase

3: 30pm

Stayers’ Hurdle

4: 10pm

Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate

4: 50pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle

5: 30pm

Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Friday

1: 30pm

Triumph Hurdle

2: 10pm

County Hurdle

2: 50pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

3: 30pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup

4: 10pm

Foxhunters’ Chase

4: 50pm

Grand Annual

5: 30pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

​Cheltenham Gold Cup odds (via Betfair)

Odds subject to change, correct as of 25/02/20

Al Boum Photo 7/2

Santini 7/2

Delta Work 5/1

Lostintranslation 13/2

Clan Des Obeaux 7/1

Kemboy 7/1

Presenting Percy 10/1

Chris’s Dream 14/1

Monalee 20/1

Real Steel 20/1

Bristol De Mai 25/1

Elegant Escape 33/1