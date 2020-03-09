🔥Cheltenham 2020 Festival: Tips, races, runners, results, winners, weather, race card, betting odds and more🔥
The Cheltenham Festival will see more than a quarter-of-a-million horse racing fans flock to Prestbury Park for the biggest week in the sport.
‘The Olympics of Racing’, ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, or whatever else you want to call it, over the course of the four-day meeting, 28 winners will be crowned, none more prestigious than in Friday’s Gold Cup.
The defending champion Al Boum Photo is back to defend his crown, but is likely to face stiff competition, including from some news rivals in the form of second-season chasers Santini, Delta Work and Lostintranslation.
Willie Mullins will be looking to secure yet another top trainer’s title, while the top jockey prizze looks wide open in the first Festival since Ruby Walsh’s retirement, last year’s winner Nico De Boinville among a host of contenders.
Scroll down for Standard Sport’s comprehensive preview of the festival…
Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: The contenders
Date, time and venue
The Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 10 and runs for four days until Friday, March 13.
Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park is the venue, the track being within walking distance of the town itself.
There will be seven races per day, with the first going off at 1: 30pm and the last at 5: 30pm. The feature race is staged at 3: 30pm each day. For individual race times, check the full schedule below.
Tips
Weather
A winter of relentless rainfall had led to concerns that the Festival would start on heavy ground but a relatively dry spell over the weekend coupled with the course’s excellent drainage means we’re likely to be looking at soft ground which may even improve further as the week goes on.
Meanwhile, the current Met Office forecast is for a largely dry week, with the possibility of showers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
Schedule and results
All times GMT. Feature race at 3: 30pm each day.
Tuesday
1: 30pm
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
2: 10pm
Arkle Challenge Trophy
2: 50pm
Ultima Handicap Chase
3: 30pm
Champion Hurdle
4: 10pm
David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle
4: 50pm
Northern Trust Company Novice Handicap Chase
5: 30pm
National Hunt Chase
Wednesday
1: 30pm
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
2: 10pm
RSA Novices’ Chase
2: 50pm
Coral Cup
3: 30pm
Queen Mother Champion Chase
4: 10pm
Cross Country Chase
4: 50pm
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
5: 30pm
Champion Bumper
Thursday
1: 30pm
Marsh Novices’ Chase
2: 10pm
Pertemps Network Final
2: 50pm
Ryanair Chase
3: 30pm
Stayers’ Hurdle
4: 10pm
Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate
4: 50pm
Mares’ Novice Hurdle
5: 30pm
Kim Muir Handicap Chase
Friday
1: 30pm
Triumph Hurdle
2: 10pm
County Hurdle
2: 50pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
3: 30pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup
4: 10pm
Foxhunters’ Chase
4: 50pm
Grand Annual
5: 30pm
Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
Cheltenham Gold Cup odds (via Betfair)
Odds subject to change, correct as of 25/02/20
Al Boum Photo 7/2
Santini 7/2
Delta Work 5/1
Lostintranslation 13/2
Clan Des Obeaux 7/1
Kemboy 7/1
Presenting Percy 10/1
Chris’s Dream 14/1
Monalee 20/1
Real Steel 20/1
Bristol De Mai 25/1
Elegant Escape 33/1