The Cheltenham Festival will see more than a quarter-of-a-million horse racing fans flock to Prestbury Park for the biggest week in the sport.

‘The Olympics of Racing’, ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, or whatever else you want to call it, over the course of the four-day meeting, 28 winners will be crowned, none more prestigious than in Friday’s Gold Cup.

Last year’s winner Al Boum Photo is back to defend his crown, but is likely to face stiff competition, including from some news rivals in the form of second-season chasers Santini, Delta Work and Lostintranslation.

Willie Mullins will be looking to secure yet another top trainer’s title, while the top jockey prizze looks wide open in the first Festival since Ruby Walsh’s retirement, last year’s winner Nico De Boinville among a host of contenders.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: The contenders

Date, time and venue

​The Cheltenham Festival got under way on Tuesday, March 10 and will continue until Friday, March 13.

​Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park is the venue, the track being within walking distance of the town itself.

​There will be seven races per day, with the first going off at 1: 30pm and the last at 5: 30pm. The feature race is staged at 3: 30pm each day. For individual race times, check the full schedule below.

Weather

Conditions are set fair for the final day of the Festival with a dry and sunny afternoon expected. The going on the chase course has been changed to good-to-soft, soft in places, with the hurdles course remaining soft, good-to-soft in places.

Schedule and results

All times GMT. ​Feature race at 3: 30pm each day.

Friday schedule and results

1: 30pm

Triumph Hurdle

2: 10pm

County Hurdle

2: 50pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

3: 30pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup

4: 10pm

Foxhunters’ Chase

4: 50pm

Grand Annual

5: 30pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Tuesday results

1: 30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle result

1 Shishkin (IRE) Nico De Boinville 6/1

2 Abacadabras (FR) Davy Russell 4/1

3 Chantry House (IRE) B J Geraghty 7/1

2: 10pm Arkle Challenge Trophy result

1 Put The Kettle On (IRE) Aidan Coleman 16/1

2 Fakir D’Oudairies (FR) M P Walsh 3/1

3 Rouge Vif (FR) Gavin Sheehan 9/1

2: 50pm Festival Handicap Chase result

1 The Conditional (IRE) Brendan Powell 17/2

2 Kildisart (IRE) Daryl Jacob 12/1

3 Discorama (FR) B J Cooper 9/1

3: 30pm Champion Hurdle result

1 Epatante (FR) B J Geraghty 13/5

2 Sharjah (FR) Mr P W Mullins 15/1

3 Darver Star (IRE) Jonathan Moore 15/1

4: 10pm David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle result

1 Honeysuckle Rachael Blackmore 7/2

2 Benie Des Dieux (FR) Paul Townend 4/7

3 Elfile (FR) Danny Mullins 35/1

4: 50pm Novices’ Handicap Chase

1. Imperial Aura (IRE) David Bass 5/1

2. Galvin (IRE) Davy Russell 9/1

3. Hold The Note (IRE) Jonathan Burke 10/1

5.30pm National Hunt Chase

1 Ravenhill (IRE) Mr J J Codd 12/1

2 Lord Du Mesnil (FR) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen 11/2

3 Lamanver Pippin Mr W Biddick 22/1

Wednesday results

1: 30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle result

1. Envoi Allen (FR) Davy Russell 4/7

2. Easywork (FR) Rachael Blackmore 12/1

3. The Big Getaway (IRE) Paul Townend 9/1

2: 10pm RSA Novices’ Chase

1. Champ (IRE) B J Geraghty 4/1

2. Minella Indo (IRE) Rachael Blackmore 3/1

3. Allaho (FR) Paul Townend 5/2

2: 50pm Coral Cup

1. Dame De Compagnie (FR) B J Geraghty 5/1

2. Black Tears Davy Russell 19/1

3. Thosedaysaregone (IRE) K J Brouder (3) 15/1

3.30pm Queen Mother Champion Chase result

1. Politologue (FR) Harry Skelton 18/1

2. Dynamite Dollars (FR) Harry Cobden 16/1

4.10pm Cross Country Chase

1. Easysland (FR) J Plouganou 4/1

2. Tiger Roll (IRE) K M Donoghue 10/11

3. Out Sam Mr J J Codd 54/1

4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

1. Aramax (GER) M P Walsh 15/1

2. Night Edition (FR) Tom Scudamore 22/1

3. Saint D’Oroux (FR) Daryl Jacob 17/1

5.30pm Champion Bumper

1. Ferny Hollow (IRE) Paul Townend 11/1

2. Appreciate It (IRE) Mr P W Mullins 15/8

3. Queens Brook (IRE) Mr J J Codd 6/1

Thursday results

1: 30pm

Marsh Novices’ Chase

1.

Samcro 9/2

2.

Melon 6/4

3.

Faugheen 16/5

2: 10pm

Pertemps Network Final

1.

Sire Du Berlais 8/1

2.

The Storyteller 5/1

3.

Tout Est Permis 14/1

2: 50pm

Ryanair Chase

1.

Min 2/1

2.

Saint Calvados 22/1

3.

A Plus Tars 14/1

3: 30pm

Stayers’ Hurdle

1.

Lisnagar Oscar 50/1

2.

Ronald Pump 18/1

3.

Bacardys 33/1

4: 10pm

Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate

1.

Simply The Betts 3/1

2.

Happy Diva 25/1

3.

Mister Whitaker 16/1

4: 50pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle

1.

Concertista 9/2

2.

Dolcita 17/2

3.

Rayna’s World 100/1

5: 30pm

Kim Muir Handicap Chase

1.

Milan Native 12/1

2.

Kilfilum Cross 8/1

3.

Bob Mahler 16/1

​Cheltenham Gold Cup odds (via Betfair)

Odds subject to change, correct as of 10/03/20

Al Boum Photo 9/2

Santini 5/1

Delta Work 6/1

Lostintranslation 7/1

Clan Des Obeaux 7/1

Kemboy 11/1

Presenting Percy 11/1

Chris’s Dream 37/1

Monalee 26/1

Real Steel 159/1

Bristol De Mai 24/1

Elegant Escape 99/1