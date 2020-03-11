🔥Cheltenham 2020 Festival: Tips, races, runners, results, winners, weather, race card, betting odds and more🔥
The Cheltenham Festival will see more than a quarter-of-a-million horse racing fans flock to Prestbury Park for the biggest week in the sport. ‘The Olympics of Racing’, ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, or whatever else you want to call it, over the course of the four-day meeting, 28 winners will be crowned, none more prestigious than in Friday’s Gold Cup. Last year’s winner Al Boum Photo is back to defend his crown, but is likely to face stiff competition, including from some news rivals in the form of second-season chasers Santini, Delta Work and Lostintranslation. Willie Mullins will be looking to secure yet another top trainer’s title, while the top jockey prizze looks wide open in the first Festival since Ruby Walsh’s retirement, last year’s winner Nico De Boinville among a host of contenders. Scroll down for Standard Sport’s comprehensive preview of the festival…The Cheltenham Festival got under way on Tuesday, March 10 and will continue until Friday, March 13. Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park is the venue, the track being within walking distance of the town itself. There will be seven races per day, with the first going off at 1: 30pm and the last at 5: 30pm. The feature race is staged at 3: 30pm each day. For individual race times, check the full schedule below. A winter of relentless rainfall had led to concerns that the Festival would start on heavy ground but a relatively dry spell over the weekend coupled with the course’s excellent drainage meant things got under way on soft/heavy in places ground, with good to soft anticipated for Friday’s Gold Cup.Meanwhile, the current Met Office forecast is for a largely dry day two, with the possibility of sunny intervals in the early afternoon.All times GMT. Feature race at 3: 30pm each day.
1: 30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
Decor Irlandais (FR) Mr N McParlan
Easywork (FR) Rachael Blackmore
Envoi Allen (FR) Davy Russell
Getaway Fred (IRE) Harry Cobden
Longhouse Poet (IRE) M P Walsh
Mossy Fen (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies
Shakem Up’arry (IRE) Daryl Jacob
Shan Blue (IRE) Harry Skelton
Son Of Camas (FR) Nico De Boinville
Sporting John (IRE) B J Geraghty
The Big Breakaway (IRE) Robbie Power
The Big Getaway (IRE) Paul Townend
2: 10pm RSA Novices’ Chase
Allaho (FR) Paul Townend
Aye Right (IRE) Callum Bewley
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) Davy Russell
Castlebawn West (IRE) M P Walsh
Champ (IRE) B J Geraghty
Copperhead Harry Cobden
Easy Game (FR) Danny Mullins
Minella Indo (IRE) Rachael Blackmore
Pym (IRE) Nico De Boinville
Slate House (IRE) Robbie Power
2: 50pm Coral Cup
Kilfenora (IRE) Simon Torrens (7)
Cracking Smart (FR) Gavin Brouder (7)
Eglantine Du Seuil (FR) Rachael Blackmore
Bachasson (FR) Mr P W Mullins
Ballymoy (IRE) Daryl Jacob
Franco De Port (FR) Paul Townend
Top Moon (FR) M P Walsh
Birchdale (IRE) Aidan Coleman
Canardier (FR) Danny Mullins
Coko Beach (FR) Luke Dempsey
Sayo M P Fogarty
Stratum Robbie Power
Protektorat (FR) Harry Skelton
Mister Blue Sky (IRE) D J Mullins
Black Tears Davy Russell
The Mighty Don (IRE) James Davies
Traffic Fluide (FR) Joshua Moore
Chesterfield (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath
Alfa Mix Jonathan Moore
Champagne Well (IRE) Paddy Brennan
Dame De Compagnie (FR) B J Geraghty
Honest Vic (IRE) Richard Johnson
Thosedaysaregone (IRE) K J Brouder (3)
Golan Fortune (IRE) Mr S Lee (7)
Burrows Edge (FR) Nico De Boinville
Fagan Kielan Woods
3.30pm Queen Mother Champion Chase
Altior (IRE) Non Runner
Bun Doran (IRE) Jonathan Burke
Chacun Pour Soi (FR) Paul Townend
Defi Du Seuil (FR) B J Geraghty
Dynamite Dollars (FR) Harry Cobden
Politologue (FR) Harry Skelton
Sceau Royal (FR) Daryl Jacob
4.10pm Cross Country Chase
Arlequin D’Allier (FR) Mr Derek O’Connor
Chic Name (FR) Jonathan Burke
Diesel D’Allier (FR) Charlie Deutsch
Easysland (FR) J Plouganou
Fact Of The Matter (IRE) Gavin Sheehan
Josies Orders (IRE) M P Walsh
Kingswell Theatre Tom Scudamore
Might Bite (IRE) Nico De Boinville
Neverushacon (IRE) Paddy Kennedy
Outlander (IRE) James Bowen
Out Sam Mr J J Codd
Sumkindofking (IRE) Mr N George
Tiger Roll (IRE) K M Donoghue
Urgent De Gregaine (FR) F de Giles
Utility (GER) Mr D Skehan
Yanworth Darragh O’Keeffe
4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
Mick Pastor (FR) B J Geraghty
Aramax (GER) M P Walsh
Palladium Nico De Boinville
Langer Dan (IRE) Harry Skelton
Blacko (FR) Thomas Bellamy
Zoffee Richard Johnson
Clemencia (IRE) Alan Johns
Galahad Quest (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies
Saint D’Oroux (FR) Daryl Jacob
Thyme White (FR) Harry Cobden
Night Edition (FR) Tom Scudamore
Bajan Excell (IRE) C P McNamara (5)
Fraser Island (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath
Recent Revelations (IRE) Davy Russell
Sacchoandvanzetti (IRE) Jody McGarvey
Group Stage (GER) Adrian Heskin
Gerolamo Cardano Kielan Woods
Theatre Of War (IRE) Jonathan Moore
Repetitio (IRE) David Noonan
Goa Lil (FR) James Bowen
Tronador (IRE) Denis O’Regan
Gealach (IRE) Sean O’Keeffe (5)
5.30pm Champion Bumper
Adrimel (FR) Richard Johnson
Appreciate It (IRE) Mr P W Mullins
Ask A Honey Bee (IRE) Paddy Brennan
Brief Ambition Adam Wedge
Can You Call Mr J Martin
Eskylane (IRE) Davy Russell
Ferny Hollow (IRE) Paul Townend
Five Bar Brian (IRE) D J Mullins
Good Time Jonny (IRE) Robbie Power
Israel Champ (IRE) Tom Scudamore
Julies Stowaway (IRE) Danny Mullins
Linelee King (FR) Adrian Heskin
Mahler Allstar (IRE) M P Walsh
One True King (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies
Snowpiercer (FR) Miss Lorna Brooke
Third Time Lucki (IRE) Harry Skelton
Darling Daughter (IRE) Ms Lisa O’Neill
Queens Brook (IRE) Mr J J Codd
The Glancing Queen (IRE) Tom Cannon
Audacity Gavin Sheehan
Let Me Entertain U Brendan Powell
Ocean Wind Aidan Coleman
Panic Attack (IRE) Brian Hughes