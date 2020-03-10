🔥Cheltenham 2020 Festival: Tips, races, runners, results, winners, weather, race card, betting odds and more🔥
The Cheltenham Festival will see more than a quarter-of-a-million horse racing fans flock to Prestbury Park for the biggest week in the sport.
‘The Olympics of Racing’, ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, or whatever else you want to call it, over the course of the four-day meeting, 28 winners will be crowned, none more prestigious than in Friday’s Gold Cup.
The defending champion Al Boum Photo is back to defend his crown, but is likely to face stiff competition, including from some news rivals in the form of second-season chasers Santini, Delta Work and Lostintranslation.
Willie Mullins will be looking to secure yet another top trainer’s title, while the top jockey prizze looks wide open in the first Festival since Ruby Walsh’s retirement, last year’s winner Nico De Boinville among a host of contenders.
Scroll down for Standard Sport’s comprehensive preview of the festival…
Date, time and venue
The Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 10 and runs for four days until Friday, March 13.
Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park is the venue, the track being within walking distance of the town itself.
There will be seven races per day, with the first going off at 1: 30pm and the last at 5: 30pm. The feature race is staged at 3: 30pm each day. For individual race times, check the full schedule below.
Weather
A winter of relentless rainfall had led to concerns that the Festival would start on heavy ground but a relatively dry spell over the weekend coupled with the course’s excellent drainage means we’re likely to be looking at soft ground which may even improve further as the week goes on.
Meanwhile, the current Met Office forecast is for a largely dry week, with the possibility of showers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
Schedule and results
All times GMT. Feature race at 3: 30pm each day.
Tuesday
1: 30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
1 Abacadabras (FR) Davy Russell
2 Allart (IRE) James Bowen
3 Asterion Forlonge (FR) Paul Townend
4 Berkshire Royal David Crosse
5 Captain Guinness (IRE) Rachael Blackmore
6 Chantry House (IRE) B J Geraghty
7 Edwardstone Tom Cannon
8 Elixir D’Ainay (FR) M P Walsh
9 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) Robbie Power
10 Hollow Sound (IRE) Mr Mr D T Kelly
11 Jabbaar Conor O’Farrell
12 Mario De Pail (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies
13 Shishkin (IRE) Nico De Boinville
14 Soviet Pimpernel (IRE) K Sexton
15 Whatsnotoknow (IRE) Phillip Enright
16 Heaven Help Us (IRE) Danny Mullins
2: 10pm Arkle Challenge Trophy
1 Al Dancer (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies
2 Brewin’upastorm (IRE) Richard Johnson
3 Cash Back (FR) Paul Townend
4 Esprit Du Large (FR) Adam Wedge
5 Fakir D’Oudairies (FR) M P Walsh
6 Global Citizen (IRE) David Bass
7 Notebook (GER) Rachael Blackmore
8 Our Merlin Stan Sheppard
9 Rouge Vif (FR) Gavin Sheehan
10 Maire Banrigh Harry Skelton
11 Put The Kettle On (IRE) Aidan Coleman
2: 50pm Festival Handicap Chase
1 Vinndication (IRE) David Bass
2 Brave Eagle (IRE) Nico De Boinville
3 Cepage (FR) Charlie Deutsch
4 Vintage Clouds (IRE) R Mania
5 Mister Malarky Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
6 Kildisart (IRE) Daryl Jacob
7 Discorama (FR) B J Cooper
8 Who Dares Wins (IRE) Tom Cannon
9 Atlanta Ablaze Tom O’Brien
10 Activial (FR) Jonathan Burke
11 Mulcahys Hill (IRE) Adrian Heskin
12 Burbank (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath
13 Cogry Sam Twiston-Davies
14 Townshend (GER) Jamie Neild (7)
15 Cobra De Mai (FR) Harry Skelton
16 Big River (IRE) Derek Fox
17 The Conditional (IRE) Brendan Powell
18 Elwood (FR) Luke Dempsey
19 Soupy Soups (IRE) R T Dunne
20 Quarenta (FR) Harry Cobden
21 No Comment Richard Johnson
22 General Principle (IRE) Non Runner
23 Vivas (FR) Gavin Sheehan
24 Ice Cool Champs (IRE) Adam Wedge
3: 30pm Champion Hurdle
1 Ballyandy Sam Twiston-Davies
2 Call Me Lord (FR) James Bowen
3 Cilaos Emery (FR) Paul Townend
4 Coeur Sublime (IRE) Davy Russell
5 Cornerstone Lad Henry Brooke
6 Darasso (FR) M P Walsh
7 Darver Star (IRE) Jonathan Moore
8 Fusil Raffles (FR) Daryl Jacob
9 Gumball (FR) Richard Johnson
10 Le Patriote (FR) Charlie Hammond
11 Not So Sleepy Jonathan Burke
12 Pentland Hills (IRE) Nico De Boinville
13 Petit Mouchoir (FR) Rachael Blackmore
14 Sharjah (FR) Mr P W Mullins
15 Silver Streak (IRE) Adam Wedge
16 Supasundae Robbie Power
17 Epatante (FR) B J Geraghty
4: 10pm David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle
1 Benie Des Dieux (FR) Paul Townend
2 Cap Soleil (FR) Paddy Brennan
3 Crossgalesfamegame (IRE) Max Kendrick
4 Desaray Girl (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies
5 Elfile (FR) Danny Mullins
6 Honeysuckle Rachael Blackmore
7 Lady Buttons Thomas Dowson
8 Popong (IRE) Aidan Coleman
9 Roksana (IRE) Harry Skelton
10 Stormy Ireland (FR) Robbie Power
4: 50pm Novices’ Handicap Chase
1 Precious Cargo (IRE) Nico De Boinville
2 Hold The Note (IRE) Jonathan Burke
3 Espoir De Guye (FR) Charlie Deutsch
4 Torpillo (FR) Daryl Jacob
5 Knight In Dubai (IRE) Conor Shoemark
6 Jarveys Plate (IRE) Paddy Brennan
7 Champagne Mystery (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath
8 Imperial Aura (IRE) David Bass
9 Champagne Court (IRE) Nick Scholfield
10 Galvin (IRE) Davy Russell
11 Paint The Dream Jack Tudor (5)
12 Highest Sun (FR) Robbie Power
13 Mellow Ben (IRE) Non Runner
14 Earlofthecotswolds (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies
15 Beakstown (IRE) Harry Skelton
16 Mitchouka (FR) Donal McInerney (3)
17 Daly Tiger (FR) Sean Flanagan
18 Lord Schnitzel (IRE) B J Cooper
19 De Plotting Shed (IRE) Tom Scudamore
20 Trainwreck (IRE) Rachael Blackmore
21 Whatmore Richard Johnson
5.30pm National Hunt Chase
1 Anteros (IRE) Mr D Skehan
2 Carefully Selected (IRE) Mr P W Mullins
3 Clondaw Cian (IRE) Mr J C Barry
4 Forza Milan (IRE) Mr Derek O’Connor
5 Lamanver Pippin Mr W Biddick
6 Lord Du Mesnil (FR) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen
7 Newtide (IRE) Mr B O’Neill
8 Ocean Cove (IRE) Ms Lisa O’Neill
9 Ravenhill (IRE) Mr J J Codd
10 Redzor (IRE) Mr Jack Andrews
11 Smoking Gun (IRE) Mr T Hamilton
12 Some Can Dance (IRE) Mr H Dunne
13 Springfield Fox Mr N George
14 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) Mr Zac Baker
Wednesday
1: 30pm
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
2: 10pm
RSA Novices’ Chase
2: 50pm
Coral Cup
3: 30pm
Queen Mother Champion Chase
4: 10pm
Cross Country Chase
4: 50pm
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
5: 30pm
Champion Bumper
Thursday
1: 30pm
Marsh Novices’ Chase
2: 10pm
Pertemps Network Final
2: 50pm
Ryanair Chase
3: 30pm
Stayers’ Hurdle
4: 10pm
Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate
4: 50pm
Mares’ Novice Hurdle
5: 30pm
Kim Muir Handicap Chase
Friday
1: 30pm
Triumph Hurdle
2: 10pm
County Hurdle
2: 50pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
3: 30pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup
4: 10pm
Foxhunters’ Chase
4: 50pm
Grand Annual
5: 30pm
Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
Cheltenham Gold Cup odds (via Betfair)
Odds subject to change, correct as of 10/03/20
Al Boum Photo 9/2
Santini 5/1
Delta Work 6/1
Lostintranslation 7/1
Clan Des Obeaux 7/1
Kemboy 11/1
Presenting Percy 11/1
Chris’s Dream 37/1
Monalee 26/1
Real Steel 159/1
Bristol De Mai 24/1
Elegant Escape 99/1