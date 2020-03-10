🔥Cheltenham 2020 Festival: Tips, races, runners, results, winners, weather, race card, betting odds and more🔥

The Cheltenham Festival will see more than a quarter-of-a-million horse racing fans flock to Prestbury Park for the biggest week in the sport.

‘The Olympics of Racing’, ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, or whatever else you want to call it, over the course of the four-day meeting, 28 winners will be crowned, none more prestigious than in Friday’s Gold Cup.

The defending champion Al Boum Photo is back to defend his crown, but is likely to face stiff competition, including from some news rivals in the form of second-season chasers Santini, Delta Work and Lostintranslation.

Willie Mullins will be looking to secure yet another top trainer’s title, while the top jockey prizze looks wide open in the first Festival since Ruby Walsh’s retirement, last year’s winner Nico De Boinville among a host of contenders.

Date, time and venue

​The Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 10 and runs for four days until Friday, March 13.

​Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park is the venue, the track being within walking distance of the town itself.

​There will be seven races per day, with the first going off at 1: 30pm and the last at 5: 30pm. The feature race is staged at 3: 30pm each day. For individual race times, check the full schedule below.

Weather

A winter of relentless rainfall had led to concerns that the Festival would start on heavy ground but a relatively dry spell over the weekend coupled with the course’s excellent drainage means we’re likely to be looking at soft ground which may even improve further as the week goes on.

Meanwhile, the current Met Office forecast is for a largely dry week, with the possibility of showers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Schedule and results

All times GMT. ​Feature race at 3: 30pm each day.

Tuesday

1: 30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

1 Abacadabras (FR) Davy Russell

2 Allart (IRE) James Bowen

3 Asterion Forlonge (FR) Paul Townend

4 Berkshire Royal David Crosse

5 Captain Guinness (IRE) Rachael Blackmore

6 Chantry House (IRE) B J Geraghty

7 Edwardstone Tom Cannon

8 Elixir D’Ainay (FR) M P Walsh

9 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) Robbie Power

10 Hollow Sound (IRE) Mr Mr D T Kelly

11 Jabbaar Conor O’Farrell

12 Mario De Pail (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies

13 Shishkin (IRE) Nico De Boinville

14 Soviet Pimpernel (IRE) K Sexton

15 Whatsnotoknow (IRE) Phillip Enright

16 Heaven Help Us (IRE) Danny Mullins

2: 10pm Arkle Challenge Trophy

1 Al Dancer (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies

2 Brewin’upastorm (IRE) Richard Johnson

3 Cash Back (FR) Paul Townend

4 Esprit Du Large (FR) Adam Wedge

5 Fakir D’Oudairies (FR) M P Walsh

6 Global Citizen (IRE) David Bass

7 Notebook (GER) Rachael Blackmore

8 Our Merlin Stan Sheppard

9 Rouge Vif (FR) Gavin Sheehan

10 Maire Banrigh Harry Skelton

11 Put The Kettle On (IRE) Aidan Coleman

2: 50pm Festival Handicap Chase

1 Vinndication (IRE) David Bass

2 Brave Eagle (IRE) Nico De Boinville

3 Cepage (FR) Charlie Deutsch

4 Vintage Clouds (IRE) R Mania

5 Mister Malarky Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

6 Kildisart (IRE) Daryl Jacob

7 Discorama (FR) B J Cooper

8 Who Dares Wins (IRE) Tom Cannon

9 Atlanta Ablaze Tom O’Brien

10 Activial (FR) Jonathan Burke

11 Mulcahys Hill (IRE) Adrian Heskin

12 Burbank (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath

13 Cogry Sam Twiston-Davies

14 Townshend (GER) Jamie Neild (7)

15 Cobra De Mai (FR) Harry Skelton

16 Big River (IRE) Derek Fox

17 The Conditional (IRE) Brendan Powell

18 Elwood (FR) Luke Dempsey

19 Soupy Soups (IRE) R T Dunne

20 Quarenta (FR) Harry Cobden

21 No Comment Richard Johnson

22 General Principle (IRE) Non Runner

23 Vivas (FR) Gavin Sheehan

24 Ice Cool Champs (IRE) Adam Wedge

3: 30pm Champion Hurdle

1 Ballyandy Sam Twiston-Davies

2 Call Me Lord (FR) James Bowen

3 Cilaos Emery (FR) Paul Townend

4 Coeur Sublime (IRE) Davy Russell

5 Cornerstone Lad Henry Brooke

6 Darasso (FR) M P Walsh

7 Darver Star (IRE) Jonathan Moore

8 Fusil Raffles (FR) Daryl Jacob

9 Gumball (FR) Richard Johnson

10 Le Patriote (FR) Charlie Hammond

11 Not So Sleepy Jonathan Burke

12 Pentland Hills (IRE) Nico De Boinville

13 Petit Mouchoir (FR) Rachael Blackmore

14 Sharjah (FR) Mr P W Mullins

15 Silver Streak (IRE) Adam Wedge

16 Supasundae Robbie Power

17 Epatante (FR) B J Geraghty

4: 10pm David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle

1 Benie Des Dieux (FR) Paul Townend

2 Cap Soleil (FR) Paddy Brennan

3 Crossgalesfamegame (IRE) Max Kendrick

4 Desaray Girl (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies

5 Elfile (FR) Danny Mullins

6 Honeysuckle Rachael Blackmore

7 Lady Buttons Thomas Dowson

8 Popong (IRE) Aidan Coleman

9 Roksana (IRE) Harry Skelton

10 Stormy Ireland (FR) Robbie Power

4: 50pm Novices’ Handicap Chase

1 Precious Cargo (IRE) Nico De Boinville

2 Hold The Note (IRE) Jonathan Burke

3 Espoir De Guye (FR) Charlie Deutsch

4 Torpillo (FR) Daryl Jacob

5 Knight In Dubai (IRE) Conor Shoemark

6 Jarveys Plate (IRE) Paddy Brennan

7 Champagne Mystery (IRE) Jeremiah McGrath

8 Imperial Aura (IRE) David Bass

9 Champagne Court (IRE) Nick Scholfield

10 Galvin (IRE) Davy Russell

11 Paint The Dream Jack Tudor (5)

12 Highest Sun (FR) Robbie Power

13 Mellow Ben (IRE) Non Runner

14 Earlofthecotswolds (FR) Sam Twiston-Davies

15 Beakstown (IRE) Harry Skelton

16 Mitchouka (FR) Donal McInerney (3)

17 Daly Tiger (FR) Sean Flanagan

18 Lord Schnitzel (IRE) B J Cooper

19 De Plotting Shed (IRE) Tom Scudamore

20 Trainwreck (IRE) Rachael Blackmore

21 Whatmore Richard Johnson

5.30pm National Hunt Chase

1 Anteros (IRE) Mr D Skehan

2 Carefully Selected (IRE) Mr P W Mullins

3 Clondaw Cian (IRE) Mr J C Barry

4 Forza Milan (IRE) Mr Derek O’Connor

5 Lamanver Pippin Mr W Biddick

6 Lord Du Mesnil (FR) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen

7 Newtide (IRE) Mr B O’Neill

8 Ocean Cove (IRE) Ms Lisa O’Neill

9 Ravenhill (IRE) Mr J J Codd

10 Redzor (IRE) Mr Jack Andrews

11 Smoking Gun (IRE) Mr T Hamilton

12 Some Can Dance (IRE) Mr H Dunne

13 Springfield Fox Mr N George

14 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) Mr Zac Baker

Wednesday

1: 30pm

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2: 10pm

RSA Novices’ Chase

2: 50pm

Coral Cup

3: 30pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase

4: 10pm

Cross Country Chase

4: 50pm

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

5: 30pm

Champion Bumper

Thursday

1: 30pm

Marsh Novices’ Chase

2: 10pm

Pertemps Network Final

2: 50pm

Ryanair Chase

3: 30pm

Stayers’ Hurdle

4: 10pm

Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate

4: 50pm

Mares’ Novice Hurdle

5: 30pm

Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Friday

1: 30pm

Triumph Hurdle

2: 10pm

County Hurdle

2: 50pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

3: 30pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup

4: 10pm

Foxhunters’ Chase

4: 50pm

Grand Annual

5: 30pm

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

​Cheltenham Gold Cup odds (via Betfair)

Odds subject to change, correct as of 10/03/20

Al Boum Photo 9/2

Santini 5/1

Delta Work 6/1

Lostintranslation 7/1

Clan Des Obeaux 7/1

Kemboy 11/1

Presenting Percy 11/1

Chris’s Dream 37/1

Monalee 26/1

Real Steel 159/1

Bristol De Mai 24/1

Elegant Escape 99/1