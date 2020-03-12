Al Boum Photo can confirm he is king of the staying chasers by retaining his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown on the final day of the Festival tomorrow.

There has not been a back-to-back winner of chasing’s most coveted prize since Best Mate, who reigned supreme between 2002 and 2004.

He was raced sparingly to ensure he stayed at the top and Willie Mullins has adopted a similar approach with Al Boum Photo, who’s only outing this season was when beating inferior opposition at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

The eight-year-old’s light schedule will ensure he is fresher than his 11 rivals, many of whom have been exposed to hard races in deep ground this winter.

Some have questioned the merit of last year’s Gold Cup form, but Al Boum Photo (below) still won with authority.

He was then beaten by Kemboy in the Punchestown Gold Cup but he was entitled to be below his best after his Cheltenham exploits. His comeback victory suggests he will go to post in similar shape to 12 months ago, if not better.

Al Boum Photo’s principal rivals look to be Santini and Delta Work, who went close in a strong running of the RSA Chase last year. The former showed plenty of stamina when outstaying Bristol de Mai in the Cotswold Chase, while Delta Work was too strong for Kemboy and Presenting Percy in the Irish Gold Cup.

One who fits the bill at a big price in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the opening race, is Cerberus, who might have won the Spring Hurdle at Leopardstown had Aspire Tower’s fall not left him in front longer than ideal.

He wilted to be third, but looked like the best horse in a race that has yielded the Triumph winner five times in the past decade.

Sempo warrants a second look in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

He has improved since stepping up in distance and was a decisive winner at Thurles last time.

Aramon gets the nod in the County Hurdle, Caid Du Berlais is fancied in the Foxhunter Chase, while Chosen Mate fits the bill in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase. Finally, Front View should go well in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.