🔥Chelsea's Tammy Abraham named Premier League and Young Player of the Year at London Football Awards🔥

Tammy Abraham has bagged a brace at the London Football Awards after being named Premier League Player and Young Player of the Year.

Chelsea’s top scorer has been on an outstanding journey under the guidance of Frank Lampard this season having been thrust into the limelight at Stamford Bridge.

After a string of seasons out on loan at Swansea, Bristol City and Aston Villa, many wondered whether the academy graduate was capable of stepping up to Premier League level and filling the void following Chelsea’s summer transfer ban.

Abraham has bagged 15 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, as well as scoring his first goal for England in a 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium.

The 22-year-old pipped teammate Jorginho as well as Gary Cahill, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and last year’s winner Heung-min Son to the Premier League award.

With Lampard turning to youth in west London this season, Abraham was one of a trio of Blues players animated for the Young Player award, claiming the prize ahead of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo were also nominated.

Abraham is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and illness in recent weeks and has visited a specialist in Barcelona as Chelsea look to ascertain a return date.

In other categories, Brentford boss Thomas Frank was named Manager of the Year while Fulham’s Aleksander Mitrovic claimed EFL Player of the Year.