🔥Chelsea's Christian Pulisic 'ready to go' after injury whenever Premier League returns🔥

Christian Pulisic says he is “ready to go” when football returns following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cheslea winger has been absent through injury since New Year’s Day having had a number of complications slowing his recovery.

Pulisic had returned to light training before the decision was made to postpone the Premier League in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, though he was being eased back in order to avoid further damage.

Frank Lampard, the Chelsea manager, had been without a number of first team players before the season was brought to an abrupt halt, but Pulisic says he will be ready to go whenever the decision is made for the Premier League to resume.

“I’m feeling ready to go,” Pulisic said on an Instagram live video. “I’m feeling good. I miss playing.”

Chelsea were planning to return to training on April 6, though with the government lockdown laws running until at least April 13, that is unlikely.