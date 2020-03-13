Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Blues revealed in a statement in the early hours of Friday morning that the England international had a positive test returned for Covid-19.

The club have taken steps to isolate those members of staff who have close contact with the teenager and will self-isolate, with the club’s Cobham training complex set for a partial closure.

The 19-year-old winger has been sidelined with a separate injury after sustaining a hamstring problem and has not played since February 1.

A statement read: “Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

“These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

“Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.”

Chelsea added they expect those who did not have close contact with Hudson-Odoi to return to work “in the coming days”.

