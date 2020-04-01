🔥Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi sets 'massive' target for 2021🔥

Callum Hudson-Odoi has set himself the target of making the England squad for Euro 2021.

The tournament was due to start in June this summer, but has now been pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to contract Covid-19 earlier in March, but has now confirmed he is feeling “perfect” following a full recovery.

Prior to the contracting the disease, the 19-year-old was working towards returning from his hamstring injury in a bid to make England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Hudson-Odoi reveals that the postponement of a year now gives him a target to work towards.

“For me it is an opportunity to show again and keep pushing myself to the max to hopefully have an opportunity to go to the Euros,” he explained.

“The Euros is a massive thing and I have big belief in myself and hopefully I will be able to get into the team.

“I just want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every game and every minute and making sure that I keep trying to score goals and make assists and keep trying to help the team as much as possible to get what we want, which is a trophy at the end of the day.”

The talented winger has played three games for England to date, yet to score a goal.