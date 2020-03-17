🔥Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi making 'great progress' after coronavirus diagnosis, reveals Frank Lampard🔥

Frank Lampard has provided an encouraging update on Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, stating the midfielder “almost feels his usual self”.

The winger became the first Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 last week, with Chelsea players and staff subsequently going into self-isolation.

Following the announcement of his diagnosis, Hudson-Odoi posted a video on Twitter announcing he was “feeling good”, with Chelsea later posting a video of the 19-year-old training in isolation.

Lampard – stressing he is no expert on the disease – expressed his delight to see Hudson-Odoi progressing so well, while giving advice as to how the fans can support each other.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Lampard said: “I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear.

“I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others.

“I want to make it clear that I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other.

“Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.

“Of course we still don’t know when competitive football will restart, but it isn’t worth worrying about that too much at the moment.

“We all miss football, but right now it’s about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society. I am sure I wasn’t the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the bigger picture.”