🔥Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour tipped to win Ballon d'Or and compared to Xavi after starring against Liverpool🔥

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has earned rave reviews across social media after a coming-of-age performance to help dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Up against, arguably, the best midfield in England, the 18-year-old was the best player on the pitch as Chelsea ran our deserved 2-0 winners to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

“I’ve got absolute trust in Billy,” Frank Lampard said after the game. “When you watch him play… If he’s small in stature he’s huge in talent.

“He does all the right things. And he’s humble.”

Alan Shearer describing Gilmour as “magnificent, Ian Wright saying he “deserved all the plaudits” and Gary Lineker said the youngster’s performance for “astonishing”.

(AP)

The positive feedback did not stop at the Chelsea manager and BBC pundits, with Twitter packed with praise for the young Scot.

“Is Billy Gilmour now my favourite footballer?,” asked Graham MacAree. “Obviously,” replied Graham MacAree.

Anthony Lewis added: “This Billy Gilmour kid for Chelsea has been out of this world tonight. What a talent he is. Scotland fans will be excited.”

“Billy Gilmour, seriously impressive,” wrote ‘Verses’. “The level of calm when receiving the ball, his general awareness of everything happening around him PLUS that work ethic. He is going to be very special and I’m here for it.

Comedian, and Chelsea fan, Omid Djalili simply wrote: “Billy Gilmour holy mother of God.”

A Chelsea fan page added: “Andres Iniesta and Xavi have posters of Billy Gilmour on their walls.”

Along the same lines, ‘Vince’ wrote: “My God, Billy Gilmour is the refined version of Xavi. He’s incredible. Getting better every time I see him.”

And, finally, a fantasy football page asked: “What year will Billy Gilmour win the Ballon d’Or?”