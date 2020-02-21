🔥Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Just like Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has his own injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s London derby.

Lampard is set to be without midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has a groin problem, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt due to a hamstring issue and Christian Pulisic is short on match fitness.

There are also concerns over the fitness of striker Tammy Abraham, who has been playing through the pain barrier due to an ankle injury.

Lampard will hope Abraham is fit to face Tottenham, but if not then Olivier Giroud could come in to lead the line.

Michy Batshuayi was handed that opportunity on Monday, but failed to take his chance during the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Mason Mount is likely to come into the midfield for the injured Kante, while in defence Kurt Zouma could replace Andreas Christensen – who went off at half-time against Manchester United with a broken nose.

Lampard also has a decision to make as to who plays in goal, with Willy Caballero currently ahead of usual No1 Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Abraham, Willian.