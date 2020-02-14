🔥Chelsea XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side emerge from their winter break into a season-defining run of games at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face Manchester United on Monday night before then hosting fellow top-four chasers and London rivals Tottenham.

Bayern Munich then visit for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie before hosting Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the Premier League within the next four weeks.

Lampard’s side had started to look a little weary, going without a win in three Premier League games and with the likes of Mason Mount fading after a bright start to the season.

The Chelsea boss dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga for the final game before their break after a string of poor performances. Willy Caballero was culpable for both Leicester City goals when given his chance and it would be surprising to see Kepa benched once again.

Tammy Abraham will have used the break to recover from the slight ankle problem he was playing through during the Leicester draw, while Christian Pulisic could be back in the squad after a spell on the sidelines.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham