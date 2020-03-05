🔥Chelsea XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard earned a momentous result in knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, but the victory came at a price as his injury list lengthened ahead of the visit of Everton.

Both Mateo Kovacic and Willian were forced off with Achillies injuries to add to the already six first-team figures missing.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of those absent and could be back in the matchday squad once more having been left off the bench against Liverpool as he searches for his first minutes of the season following a lengthy injury layoff.

With N’Golo Kante also sidelined and fellow midfielder Jorginho serving the first of a two-match ban, youngster Billy Gilmour could earn a full Premier League debut after impressing against the Reds and under the lights this week.

Lampard matched Liverpool with a back four on Tuesday having utilised a back three in recent weeks, given the players available it would not be a surprise to see him revert to three once more.

Kepa Arrizabalaga should have done enough in the FA Cup to earn his Premier League recall.

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Gilmour, Barkley, Alonso; Pedro, Mount, Giroud