🔥Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Latest team news, predicted lineup and confirmed injuries🔥

News
John koli0

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard plenty of tactical and personnel decisions to ponder ahead of today’s trip to Bournemouth.

The 3-4-3 system used to such positive effect against Tottenham was ripped apart by Bayern Munich in midweek.

The 41-year-old could return to 4-3-3 this afternoon, although the extra centre-back may be in his thinking given the Blues lost this fixture 4-0 under Maurizio Sarri last season.

Tammy Abraham is sidelined after limping out of the post-match warm-down against Bayern with a recurrence of his previous ankle problem, with Lampard unsure of a return date.

Willian only made the bench in midweek and is likely to return today, but Christian Pulisic remains out with an adductor injury.

N’Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are both unavailable.

Lampard must also choose whether to persevere with Willy Caballero in goal.

The 38-year-old was not at fault for any goals against Bayern but Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £71million price tag makes it a difficult call to leave him each time.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Mount

