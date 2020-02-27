🔥Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Premier League🔥

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has several significant decisions to make both in terms of formation and personnel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

The 3-4-3 system used to such positive effect against Tottenham was ripped apart by Bayern Munich in midweek. The 41-year-old could return to 4-3-3 at Bournemouth, although the extra centre-back may be in his thinking given the Blues lost this fixture 4-0 under Maurizio Sarri last season.

Tammy Abraham is a major doubt after limping out of the post-match warm-down against Bayern with what appeared to be a recurrence of his previous ankle problem.

Willian only made the bench in midweek and is likely to return while Christian Pulisic is nearing a return to action but this weekend may come too soon for him.

N’Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are both unavailable.

Lampard must also choose whether to persevere with Willy Caballero in goal. The 38-year-old was not at fault for any goals against Bayern but Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £71million price tag makes it a difficult call to leave him each time.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Mount