🔥Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news and starting lineup today🔥

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has shown faith in his tactics for today’s trip to Bournemouth.

The 3-4-3 system used to such positive effect against Tottenham was ripped apart by Bayern Munich in midweek, but Lampard has opted to stick with that system.

Tammy Abraham is sidelined after limping out of the post-match warm-down against Bayern with a recurrence of his previous ankle problem, with Lampard unsure of a return date.

N’Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are both unavailable.

Lampard has opted to persevere with Willy Caballero in goal. The 38-year-old was not at fault for any goals against Bayern, but Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £71million price tag is not enough to earn him a recall.

Chelsea lineup: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pedro, Giroud

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Barkley, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Gilmour

Bournemouth lineup: Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, Stacey, Steve Cook, Billing, King, Lerma, Lewis Cook, Fraser, Callum Wilson

Subs: Boruc, Francis, Gosling, Solanke, Stanislas, Rico, Harry Wilson