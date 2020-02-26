🔥Chelsea XI vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be without N’Golo Kante for their Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Bayern Munich this evening.

The French midfielder suffered an adductor injury early in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester United and the 28-year-old has been ruled out of action for three weeks.

That will see Mateo Kovacic retain his place in the starting XI alongside Jorginho, with Mason Mount in contention to start after impressing in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

Lampard has a tough decision to make over who will lead the line after Olivier Giroud produced a fine display against Tottenham.

The Blues coach hinted the 33-year-old has given him “a lot to think about” ahead of his selection for the Bayern Munich match and with Tammy Abraham still continuing his comeback from injury, Giroud could be handed another chance to shine.

Wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have been both ruled out of the Champions League encounter, so Willian is likely to earn a recall ahead of Pedro.

Lampard has been boosted by the return of midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the squad but the 24-year-old is poised to start on the bench given his lack of match fitness following his ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

At the back, Andreas Christensen (nose) may keep his place after wearing a protective mask at the weekend.

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-3): Caballero; Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Azpilicueta; Willian, Giroud, Mount.