🔥Chelsea Women announce Melanie Leupolz signing as boss Emma Hayes hails 'statement of intent'🔥

Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes has labelled the pre-contract signing of German international midfielder Melanie Leupolz as a “real statement of intent” by the club.

A deal which will see Leupolz leave Bayern Munich for west London ahead of the 2020-21 campaign was confirmed on Monday.

The capture of a player who has won both Olympic and European titles with Germany in addition to two Frauen-Bundesliga crowns at club level is significant for Chelsea, whose other major transfer coup this term saw prolific Australia striker Sam Kerr join in January.

“Melanie has the right qualities that we look for in players at Chelsea,” Hayes told Chelsea’s official website. “She’s got international experience, been the captain of Bayern Munich and her best years are yet to come.

“It’s a real statement of intent that she chose Chelsea and it shows just how far we’ve come as a football club.

“Melanie is versatile, she’s got wonderful qualities in the midfield areas and she will provide much-needed depth – I’m looking forward to welcoming her to the club.”

Leupolz is set to join a treble-hunting Chelsea side that are currently embroiled in a three-way fight for the Women’s Super League title, with all elite football in England currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They also pipped London rivals Arsenal to the Continental League Cup last month in addition to booking a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and it is that trophy ambition that makes the club an attractive destination for Leupolz.

“It’s a really big move, it’s my first move to another country and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

“I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I.

“I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it’s the right club for me.”