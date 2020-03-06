🔥Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi suffers injury setback as Frank Lampard faces injury crisis🔥

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The England international has been missing since early February and can now have to endure another scan carrying out a recurrence of the issue during his first work out back with the Chelsea squad.

Blues boss Lampard is short on several key players and, while both Ruben Christian and Loftus-Cheek Pulisic were in an in-house match between your Chelsea squad on Friday, both are lacking match fitness.

Asked about Hudson-Odoi’s situation, Lampard said: “He previously a re-injury, yesterday. We’re having a scan on him today. So he’ll be longer than expected.

“It’s tough, he wasn’t rushed back, we’d all of the signs he was fit to teach. He re-injured it on his first work out around then.

Hudson-Odoi’s recovery from injury has been halted after suffering a setback Photo: Action Images via Reuters

“So it is frustrating for him definitely, a boy who’s keen to play as you’d expect. And it’s really frustrating because it’s another problems for us.

“It was not discussed that much, but we’ve had most likely the worst injury set of certainly the very best band of the table I believe, plenty of numbers injured, important players injured, [N’Golo] Kante, Loftus-Cheek etc.

“We started the growing season that way and it’s really happened again in the center of the growing season and we’re working against that to get the very best results.”

Lampard may also be without Mateo Kovacic this weekend after both he and Willian were forced off with Achillies problems during Tuesday night’s make an impression on Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round. The Brazilian will need to pass a late fitness test if he could be to be engaged against Everton on Sunday.

“Kovacic isn’t fit, his Achilles injury will need him out from the weekend, but it will never be long from then on hopefully,” said Lampard.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Liverpool | 03/03/2020

“And Willian we have been assessing, he’s a question-mark for Sunday.”