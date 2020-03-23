🔥Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is feeling 'back to his usual self' after positive coronavirus test🔥

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is feeling ‘back to his usual self’ after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

The 19-year-old has been in self-isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on March 13 but Chelsea manager Frank Lampard last week revealed the youngster was making good progress in his recovery with the club sharing video of Hudson-Odoi training from home.

“I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,” Lampard said.

A latest update from Chelsea on Monday evening offered more positive news with the club stating: “We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for COVID-19.

“In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.”