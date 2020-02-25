🔥Chelsea were outclassed by Bayern 'in every departure', admits Frank Lampard🔥

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted his side were “outclassed” by Bayern Munich after a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Blues facing an impossible task in the return leg after being torn apart by a ruthless Bayern side in the second half, with Serge Gnabry bagging a brace and Robert Lewandowski adding a late third.

It was Chelsea’s worst-ever home loss in the European competition and Lampard was candid in his analysis of the game, accepting that his side are a long way off where they need to be.

Asked if he was disappointed, the 41-year-old replied: “With the performance and result. The performance was poor.

“You have to be brutally honest, we were outclassed in every department. It was quite sobering. Could we have done more? I think so.

“The level of team they are is why they challenge for the Bundesliga and Champions League year in year out, they have a quality squad. But I’m disappointed that we couldn’t have done better against them tonight.

“It’s a reality check in the work we need to do, we’ll take it on the chin and look at levels which we want to attain. We have attained that in the past and we need to work to get back to that.”

Jorginho will miss the second leg in Munich after picking up a yellow card for dissent – his third of the competition – while Marcos Alonso is suspended following his red card for an elbow on Lewandowski, which was given after a VAR review.

(Getty Images)

Lampard admitted he did not see the incident which saw Alonso receive his marching orders but was critical of Jorginho for needlessly getting himself suspended.

“Jorgi is done for his yellow card from talking to the ref, I think that’s unnecessary when you’re on a yellow card,” he added.

“I haven’t seen Marcos Alonso’s clearly yet but I will look at it, but they’re out [of the second leg] and we’ll deal with that individually.”