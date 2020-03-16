🔥Chelsea warn players to self-isolate after Mason Mount ignores quarantine orders to play football with Declan Rice🔥

Chelsea have reminded all of their players in self-isolation of their responsibility to keep clear of the outside world.

Every member of the squad who came into contact with Callum Hudson-Odoi before his positive test for coronavirus has been placed into self-isolation as per government guidelines, and all players are due to remain there for the rest of this week.

However, over the weekend fellow academy graduate Mason Mount was spotted out playing football with close friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, flouting the guidelines laid out to halt the spread of covid-19.

Mount was quickly reminded by the club that he is not in self-isolation to protect himself, but instead to prevent infecting others in case he is carrying the virus having been in contact with Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea’s Cobham training ground – which was deep cleaned last week as a precaution – remains restricted to any non-essential visitors and was manned by a skeleton staff over the weekend as those who did not need to isolate looked to continue their work amid all the uncertainty.