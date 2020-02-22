🔥Chelsea vs Tottenham starting XIs: Olivier Giroud starts, Dele Alli drops to the bench🔥

Olivier Giroud is making his first Premier League start for Chelsea since November with Tammy Abraham still unavailable to start against Tottenham.

The Frenchman almost joined Spurs in January and had widely been expected to leave the club last month, before flying up the pecking order thanks to Abraham’s injury and the form of Michy Batshuayi.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has axed Dele Alli from the starting XI after a dramatic reaction to his substitution just after the hour mark against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Chelsea return to the back three which worked so well in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Frank Lampard coming away from north London with a 2-0 victory and a second career win over his former manager. Marcos Alonso comes back into the side at left wing back, with Cesar Azpilicueta tracking into the back three alongside Adreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

For Spurs, Tanguy Ndombele starts a League game for the first time this year.

LIVE! Full match commentary of Chelsea vs Tottenham from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Tottenham starting XIs

Chelsea XI: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Abraham, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Gilmour.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Ndombele, Winks, Lo Celso, Davies, Lucas Moura, Bergwijn.

Substitutes: Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Alli, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Fernandes.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)