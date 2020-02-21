🔥Chelsea vs Tottenham preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Tottenham head to Stamford Bridge looking to leapfrog Chelsea in a huge game in the Champions League qualification race.

The form team heading into the London derby, Spurs sit just one point behind the Blues after three straight wins in the Premier League while Frank Lampard has overseen just one victory in six.

Spurs will be just over 24 hours removed from losing to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, meaning Chelsea will fancy their chances against their striker-less rivals.

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2020

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick-off time: 12.30 GMT

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

Chelsea’s home form is wanting this season but, like against Spurs earlier in the season, they can rise to the occasion. Tottenham will still be feeling the effects of their Champions League loss, not to mention their lack of a striker.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 12pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Chelsea wins: 71

Draws: 40

Tottenham wins: 54

Chelsea have won three on the bounce against Spurs after a losing the same number on the trot.

Team news

Ben Davies surely cannot start for the third time in a week so Japhet Tanganga is likely to come in at left-back in the only change from the back five.

Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele were not fit enough to start against RB Leipzig, but the former could come in to allow Dele Alli to drop back into the midfield three.

Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn all played 90 minutes against Aston Villa and Leipzig, so Eric Dier could return at holding midfield.

Chelsea are set to be without N’Golo Kante, who has a groin problem, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt due to a hamstring issue and there are concerns over the fitness of striker Tammy Abraham.

Mason Mount is likely to come in, while Kurt Zouma could replace Andreas Christensen – who went off at half-time against Manchester United with a broken nose.

Lampard also has a decision to make as to who plays in goal, with Willy Caballero currently ahead of usual No1 Kepa Arrizabalaga.

