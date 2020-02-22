🔥Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary for Chelsea vs Tottenham.

Spurs head to Stamford Bridge looking to leapfrog Chelsea in a huge game in the Champions League qualification race.

The form team heading into the London derby, Spurs sit just one point behind the Blues after three straight wins in the Premier League while Frank Lampard has overseen just one victory in six.

Spurs are just over 24 hours removed from losing to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, meaning Chelsea will fancy their chances against their striker-less rivals.

Dan Kilpatrick is at Stamford Bridge today, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-22T08:00:00.000Z

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham.Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction to a huge London derby in the race for Champions League qualification.

Can’t see the Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 12pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.