🔥Chelsea vs Manchester United: Three key battles that could decide Stamford Bridge clash🔥

Chelsea and Manchester United return from their respective winter breaks with a heavyweight Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Frank Lampard’s fourth-placed hosts have won only one of their last five top-flight matches and will hope to end that run while providing a key confidence boost ahead of big clashes against Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

United’s league form in 2020 has been dreadful, though a rare victory in west London would see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side jump to seventh and only three points adrift of Chelsea and the top four.

Here, football correspondent Jack Rosser highlights three of the key battles that could define the match…

In Pictures | Man Utd train in Spain ahead of Chelsea | 13/02/2020

N’Golo Kante vs Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes will hope to win the midfield battle against Chelsea (Action Images via Reuters)

Lampard knows the quality United have added in Bruno Fernandes.

The Chelsea boss has watched the Portuguese closely and even drew comparisons between United’s new hope and himself as a player.

Solskjaer is hoping Fernandes can bring goals and assists to his United side, though standing in his way will be N’Golo Kante.

If the Frenchman can shackle Fernandes successfully, Chelsea will have cut-off the key supply line to United’s forwards.

Reece James vs Luke Shaw

Reece James will look to supply a steady stream of dangerous crosses from the Chelsea right (Getty Images)

There was once a time when Luke Shaw was the most exciting young English defender around.

Since the left-back’s emergence and move to United, the full-back role has become even more fashionable, so much so that Shaw’s tussle with 20-year-old Reece James could define Monday night’s clash.

James is one of Chelsea’s most potent weapons. If he’s allowed the space to get past Shaw and fire in his devilish crosses, United are in for a tough evening.

Mason Mount vs Nemanja Matic

Can Mason Mount rediscover his electric form? (REUTERS)

There were few players at Chelsea that needed the winter break more than Mason Mount.

A scintillating start to the season began to stutter as the England international showed serious signs of fatigue creeping into his game.

When at his best, Mount is Chelsea’s maestro.

If he can find his form and feet up against a former Chelsea star in Nemanja Matic, Mount can get the Blues firing once more.