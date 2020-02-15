🔥Chelsea vs Manchester United preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

A potentially season-defining run of post-winter break fixtures for Chelsea begins with a clash against Manchester United on Monday night.

The visit of the Red Devils to west London is the first of four high-profile home matches coming up for Frank Lampard’s side, who also entertain Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Liverpool across three different competitions over the coming weeks.

Both Chelsea and United were winless in their final three top-flight contests before the break, while a victory for the visitors on Monday would see the gap between the two clubs close to just three points in a battle for Champions League qualification thrown wide open by Manchester City’s ban from Uefa competition.

Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea boast a strong home record against United in the Premier League, though lost 2-1 in the Carabao Cup fourth round back in October thanks to Marcus Rashford’s sensational free-kick.

They were also beaten 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, though there certainly isn’t much of that confidence flowing through this underwhelming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team at present, as showcased by the fact they have not scored in four of their last five league outings.

With both sides struggling for wins, it would not be a surprise to see a tense draw that fails to truly spark into action.

Premier League head to head (H2H) history and results

Chelsea wins: 18

Draws: 21

Man Utd wins: 16

Manchester United have won only one of their last 17 top-flight away matches at Chelsea

Team news

Late fitness check: Tammy Abraham (REUTERS)

Lampard said Chelsea would assess Tammy Abraham’s fitness this weekend.

The England striker played through the pain barrier in the 2-2 draw at Leicester after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal and has not trained fully in the build-up.

Monday’s game will also come too early for long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Christian Pulisic is still working his way back from a groin problem.

As for United, deadline day loan signing Odion Ighalo – who did not accompany his new team-mates to their warm-weather training camp in Marbella – will travel to Stamford Bridge and is expected to make his debut in some capacity, most likely as a substitute.

Midfield duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay remain unavailable, along with Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Lee Grant. However, Nemanja Matic is back after suspension.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Mata, Fernandes, James; Martial

