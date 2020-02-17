🔥Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary stream for Chelsea vs Manchester United.

United’s trip to west London is the first of four high-profile home matches coming up for the Blues, who also entertain Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Liverpool across three different competitions over the coming weeks.

A victory for the visitors would see the gap between the two clubs close to just three points in a battle for Champions League qualification thrown wide open by Manchester City’s ban from Uefa competition.

Jack Rosser, James Olley and James Robson are at Stamford Bridge, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Team news: Will Ighalo feature?A potentially season-defining run of post-winter break fixtures for Chelsea begins with a clash against Manchester United tonight. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury concerns are clearing ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea. GettyOdion Ighalo will travel with the squad to Stamford Bridge tonight – providing the United manager with much-needed reinforcement for his desperately stretched attack in the absence of Marcus Rashford. It’s unlikely Ighalo will be thrown in from the start after training away from the rest of the squad since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day. But he could be an option from the bench. The return to full training of Scott McTominay means he will be back in contention imminently, while Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah will also offer depth in the final months of the season. Chelsea will come too soon for McTominay, while Paul Pogba is again out despite stepping up his recovery from ankle surgery.

How will Man Utd line up?Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Mata, Fernandes, James; Martial

Team news: Will Kepa be restored?Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side emerge from their winter break into a season-defining run of games at Stamford Bridge.The Blues face Manchester United tonight before then hosting fellow top-four chasers and London rivals Tottenham.Bayern Munich then visit for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie before hosting Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the Premier League within the next four weeks.GettyLampard’s side had started to look a little weary, going without a win in three Premier League games and with the likes of Mason Mount fading after a bright start to the season.The Chelsea boss dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga for the final game before their break after a string of poor performances. Willy Caballero was culpable for both Leicester City goals when given his chance and it would be surprising to see Kepa benched once again.Tammy Abraham will have used the break to recover from the slight ankle problem he was playing through during the Leicester draw, while Christian Pulisic could be back in the squad after a spell on the sidelines.

How will Chelsea line up?Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​