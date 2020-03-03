🔥Chelsea vs Liverpool: The main element battles which could decide FA Cup fifth-round clash🔥

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Stamford Bridge for a location in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Frank Lampard’s side are hoping to bounce back after successive disappointing results against Bayern Munich and Bournemouth, at the weekend because they suffered a rare defeat at Watford as the visitors had a shock to the machine.

Lampard has vowed to field a solid team against Liverpool, though Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring the changes in this competition once more.

Here, football correspondent Jack Rosser examines three key battles which are more likely to prove essential to the results on Tuesday night….

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Liverpool | 22/09/2019

Michy Batshuayi vs Dejan Lovren

Indicate prove: Michy Batshuayi (Getty Images)

Along with his limp display against Manchester United last month, Batshuayi wasted an opportunity to show that the Blues were right never to sign a striker in January.

He’s got fallen below Olivier Giroud in the pecking order and contains a spot to prove on Tuesday night.

Lovren came set for heavy criticism as Liverpool’s invincibles bid found a finish at Watford, and the defender would want to answer some critics also.

Marcos Alonso vs Neco Williams

Tough test: Neco Williams (REUTERS)

Chelsea full-back Alonso has already established a number of days, from scoring against Spurs to being sent off against Bayern Munich and claiming a brace at Bournemouth.

The Spaniard has impressed since his go back to the side and you will be some match for 18-year-old Williams.

Mateo Kovacic vs Adam Lallana

Consistent presence: Mateo Kovacic (AP)

Two players a lot more than with the capacity of dictating proceedings with the ball at their feet.

Kovacic has blown hot and cold sometimes but is slowly learning to be a more consistent presence, with the capacity of sharp exchanges or driving runs.

Lallana is currently used more as a holding midfielder by Klopp and, equally, could be Liverpool’s metronome in the centre.