🔥Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips: Who will win tonight's FA Cup fixture?🔥

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head for the third time this season, battling for a place in the last eight of the FA Cup.

For Chelsea, it represents the only realistic chance of silverware, while Klopp’s side still have their sights set on the treble.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, here’s a look at how things could go tonight…

Prediction Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

James Olley, chief football correspondent

This game is very difficult to predict as much will depend on the strength of the two teams.

Chelsea were competitive in both previous meetings with Liverpool this season due to their ability to press the ball effectively and transition quickly.

Doing so without N’Golo Kante will be extremely difficult – whoever lines up in midfield will need the requisite energy to stifle the supply line to Liverpool’s forwards.

Frank Lampard has regularly argued Chelsea need to be more clinical in front of goal and with Tammy Abraham absent, Michy Batshuayi is set to be charged with the responsibility of making the big moments count up front.

Prediction Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

David Lynch, Liverpool correspondent

Liverpool are unlikely to suffer a crisis of confidence after a first league defeat in 44 games at Watford on Saturday because they remain a truly great side.

However, a second loss on the bounce isn’t too hard to imagine given Jurgen Klopp’s tendency to weaken his selection in the FA Cup.

Chelsea will name a stronger side and have home advantage, so should expect to run out fairly comfortable winners.​

Chelsea vs Liverpool betting tips

Key odds

Chelsea to win: 7/4

Liverpool to win: 13/8

Draw: 14/5

Under 1.5 goals: 100/30

Over 1.5 goals: 2/7

