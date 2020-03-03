🔥Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE stream: How to watch FA Cup free on TV, online and which channel🔥

Chelsea’s will aim to keep alive their only realistic chance of silverware when they welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge tonight.

The FA Cup clash is perhaps the pick of the fifth round fixtures with Jurgen Klopp set to lean on his fringe players against Frank Lampard’s side.

Lampard’s priority remains a top-four finish, but a deep run in the FA Cup would help brighten the outlook on what has so far been a topsy-turvy maiden campaign in the Chelsea dugout.

Meanwhile, Klopp remains in the hunt for three trophies, with the Premier League all-but sewn up and an intriguing Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid on the horizon.

The Liverpool boss is primed to bring in Takumi Minamino, Adam Lallana, James Milner and Joel Matip.

Here’s how to follow all the action this evening…

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One, with coverage starting from GMT for an 8.05pm kick-off. Viewers with a valid TV licence can watch the game for free.

Live stream: The cup replay will be shown online on the BBC iPlayer. ​

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Tuesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Match highlights

BBC Match of the Day will have highlights of all the week’s FA Cup action on Thursday on BBC One from 11: 15pm.

Team news

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard dropped a strong hint that goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will return to Chelsea’s starting line-up tonight having been dropped for the club’s previous six matches.

His injury list includes Andreas Christensen (knock), N’Golo Kante (adductor), Tammy Abraham (ankle), Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring).

Michy Batshuayi scored in the win at Hull in the previous round and is expected to be drafted in to give Olivier Giroud a breather with Abraham’s return date still uncertain.

Meanwhile, Klopp is expected to ring the changes once again as Liverpool return to FA Cup action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams are expected to get their latest chance to shine on the senior stage, though Harvey Elliott will miss out after being called up to the squad to face Benfica in the Uefa Youth League.

That is likely to force Klopp into using at least one first-team regular alongside fringe players such as Takumi Minamino, Adam Lallana and Joel Matip. James Milner is also in line to return after missing the last two games with a muscle problem.

