🔥Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton.

The Blues’ recent form under Frank Lampard has been inconsistent but still sit in fourth, a gap which can grow to five points with a win at Stamford Bridge.

Everton, meanwhile, had hit their stride under Carlo Ancelotti before a loss to Arsenal and a draw with Manchester United stalled their climb up the table.

Carlo Ancelotti escaped a touchline ban for confronting a match official last time out so will be in the dugout against his former club.

Team news

Frank Lampard’s injury list continues to lengthen. Both Mateo Kovacic and Willian were forced off against Liverpool with Achillies injuries to add to the already six first-team figures missing.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of those absent and could be back in the matchday squad once more having been left off the bench against Liverpool as he searches for his first minutes of the season following a lengthy injury layoff.

With N’Golo Kante also sidelined and fellow midfielder Jorginho serving the first of a two-match ban, youngster Billy Gilmour could earn a full Premier League debut after impressing against the Reds and under the lights this week.

Kepa Arrizabalaga should have done enough in the FA Cup to earn his Premier League recall.