🔥Chelsea vs Everton lineups: Confirmed teams and XIs as Billy Gilmour starts🔥

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard earned a momentous result in knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, but the victory came at a price as his injury list lengthened ahead of the visit of Everton.

Both Mateo Kovacic and Willian were forced off with Achillies injuries to add to the already six first-team figures missing, with the former missing out of the squad completely on Sunday.

It was hoped that Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of those absent and could be back in the matchday squad but was not deemed fit enough to feature.

With N’Golo Kante also sidelined and fellow midfielder Jorginho serving the first of a two-match ban, youngster Billy Gilmour earns a full Premier League debut after impressing against the Reds and under the lights this week.

Kepa Arrizabalaga did enough in the FA Cup to earn his Premier League recall.

Confirmed team news

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount, Pedro, Giroud, WillianSubs: Christensen, Caballero, Batshuayi, James, Tomori, Anjorin, Broja

Everton: Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, RicharlisonSubs: Baines, Walcott, Mina, Iwobi, Stekelenburg, Kean, Gordon