🔥Chelsea vs Bayern Munich preview: Uefa Champions League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news🔥

Chelsea kick off their Uefa Champions League knockout stage with a difficult last-16 test against Bayern Munich.

Frank Lampard’s Blues missed out on top spot in Group H to Valencia, and that could end up proving costly after being drawn against German champions Bayern in the round-of-16.

The Bundesliga behemoths sauntered through the group stages with six wins from six, including a stunning 7-1 win over Tottenham in north London.

Chelsea have struggled for results at home this season, but Lampard will be looking for a second big result in a row after seeing off Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Bayern

Having seen Bayern leave London with a huge victory once already this season, Chelsea have been well warned of the Bundesliga giants’ capability.

Saturday’s Premier League win over Spurs will boost morale, but the Blues will need a truly special performance to avoid a defeat here.

Tickets

Certain tickets are still available to Chelsea season ticket holders and members, while VIP experiences are also on offer – click here for more information on Chelsea’s official website.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Chelsea wins: 1

Draws: 2

Bayern wins: 1

The most famous meeting between the two sides came in the 2012 Champions League final. Didier Drogba equalised in the 88th minute to force extra-time, and scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Chelsea won the European Cup for the first time in their history.

Betting Odds

Chelsea to win: 7/2

Bayern to win: 5/6

Draw: Between 3/1 and 16/5

Team news

N’Golo Kante is definitely out of action, while Chelsea suggest that Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi will likely miss out to limit Lampard’s attacking options.

Pedro missed out against Spurs due to injury, though Tammy Abraham returned off the bench against Spurs.

As for Bayern, Niklas Sule and Ivan Perisic are both out, though Javi Martinez is pushing for a return having returned to training.

