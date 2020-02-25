🔥Chelsea vs Bayern Munich LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Champions League football tonight🔥

Chelsea will look to make home advantage count tonight when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Blues celebrated their greatest European triumph against the Bavarian giants back in 2012 with Frank Lampard captaining the side that night at the Allianz Arena.

Lampard faces his biggest European test as a manager to date at Stamford Bridge against a Bayern side who eased into the knockout stages of the competition with six wins from six – including a seven goal haul on their last visit to London against Tottenham.

Robert Lewandowski scored 10 times in the group phase – just one short of Chelsea’s total tally in the competition so far this season.

Here’s how you can follow the action tonight…

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

