🔥Chelsea vs Bayern Munich lineups: Confirmed XIs, team news and latest injuries for Champions League🔥

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be without N’Golo Kante for their Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Bayern Munich this evening.

The French midfielder suffered an adductor injury early in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester United and the 28-year-old has been ruled out of action for three weeks.

That sees Mateo Kovacic retain his place in the starting XI alongside Jorginho, with Mason Mount in contention to start after impressing in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

Lampard has stuck with the same XI which comfortably beat Spurs, meaning Olivier Giroud keeps his place after a fine display against Tottenham.

The Blues coach hinted the 33-year-old has given him “a lot to think about” ahead of his selection for the Bayern Munich match and with Tammy Abraham still continuing his comeback from injury, Giroud is handed another chance to shine.

Wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have been both ruled out of the Champions League encounter.

Lampard has been boosted by the return of midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the squad but the 24-year-old is poised to start on the bench given his lack of match fitness following his ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

At the back, Andreas Christensen (nose) keeps his place after wearing a protective mask at the weekend.

Confirmed team news

Chelsea XI: Caballero; Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Azpilicueta; Willian, Giroud, Mount.Subs: Kepa, Abraham, Willian, Pedro, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour

Bayern XI: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Kimmich; Coman, Muller, Gnabry, LewandowskiSubs: Ulreich, Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee