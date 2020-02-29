🔥Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE stream, TV channel and how to watch women's Intercontinental League Cup Final today🔥

Chelsea and Arsenal face off today with silverware at stake in the Intercontinental League Cup Final.

The London clubs will take their derby rivalry away from the capital, with Nottingham Forest’s City ground hosting the battle between the Women’s Super League rivals.

Chelsea are unbeaten in the WSL this season, and trail leaders Manchester City by a single point.

Champions Arsenal have struggled to replicate last season’s superb run, but despite losing three of their opening 15 games, are just four points off top spot.

But WSL title aspirations will be put to one side today as Emma Hayes’ Chelsea and Joe Montemurro’s Arsenal compete for silverware – and the Gunners will be out for revenge after being thrashed 4-1 by the Blues last month.

Here’s how to follow all the action today…

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT for a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.