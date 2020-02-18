🔥Chelsea twice denied by VAR as Manchester United earn controversial win🔥

Manchester United moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea after claiming their first League win at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire, who was lucky not to be sent off early on, sealed all three points for United, though Chelsea saw two goals chalked off after VAR reviews.

Lampard decided well before Monday night’s encounter to persist with 38-year-old Willy Caballero in goal, leaving the world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa amongst the substitutes for a second consecutive game.

The Chelsea boss was also without top scorer Tammy Abraham, the England international unable to shake an ankle injury which persisted throughout the winter break, and Callum Hudson-Odoi who suffered a hamstring injury in training over the weekend.

The hosts made bright start, Mateo Kovacic scything through the United midfield whenever the ball came his way. The Croatian drove forward and was the spark for two early chances with Reece James firing just wide of the far post and Willian bending one over the bar from the right hand side.

Lampard was, however, dealt an early blow when N’Golo Kante was forced off with what looked a groin injury. With Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all visiting Stamford Bridge over the next few weeks, everyone will hope it is not a long layoff for the Frenchman.

Mason Mount replaced Kante and Chelsea continued to dominate proceedings. They were seeing more of the ball and were unfortunate not to have a man advantage when Harry Maguire escaped punishment for planting his studs in Michy Batshuayi’s groin as the pair slid off the pitch.

Even with a full complement, Manchester United were struggling to contain Chelsea down the flanks. Pedro tucked in and slid the ball into the path of Mount, the substitute doing well to pick out Batshuayi in the middle but the Belgian fired what looked a rather straightforward chance wide with an awkward swing of his weaker foot. A big chance to earn some credit from Lampard blown.

Chelsea were then given a shot across the bows after wasteful finishing. Martial broke free of their shackles and sent his effort wide of the far post, but did not take too long to make amends, thanks in part to some wonderful trickey from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back skipped past Willian with a fine backheel before whipping an inviting cross into the path of United’s No9.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been lacking a real presence to lead the line, with Martial coming in for particular criticism. But here the French forward showed a glimpse of a real talisman, crashing into and above Andreas Christensen to steer a wonderful header into the far post.

As if they needed highlighting, Chelsea problems without Abraham were then exposed once more as Batshuayi, having been sent through by Pedro, scuffed another finish across the mouth of the goal.

Lampard opted for a change at the break, Christiensen hooked in place of Kurt Zouma and it had looked a moment of inspiration from Lampard when, just shy of the hour mark, the Frenchman whacked home an equaliser from a corner, only for VAR to highlight a shove from Cesar Azpilicueta in the build-up and correctly rule out the goal.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United’s marquee January arrival, was starting to have his say into the second half and nearly claimed a first goal in English football in bizarre fashion, his low freekick catching Caballero out but striking the near post.

He may not have found the back of the net, but moments later he steered a corner onto the head of captain Maguire who rammed home the advantage of avoiding a red card by shrugging off Antonio Rudiger and powering a header home to notch his first Premier League goal for Manchester United.

Lampard reacted, finally ending Batshuayi’s nightmare and sending Olivier Giroud on for his first appearance since November. The World Cup winner quickly looked more of a presence, backheeling the ball through to Kovacic who was only denied by a fine last ditch Eric Bailly challenge.

Giroud thought he had a first Premier League goal of the season moments later, stooping to head home a wonderful Mount cross only for VAR to crop up again, this time picking out the Frenchman’s big toe in an offside position.

Chelsea continued to battle but could not find that finishing touch, Mount cracking a devilish freekick against David de Gea’s near post. Abraham cannot return soon enough.

2020-02-17T22:01:38.833Z

United close gap on European placesWith that win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are up to seventh, just two points off what may well be a Champions League spot and Spurs in fifth, with Chelsea just one point ahead of that in fourth.

2020-02-17T21:57:00.493Z

Jack Rosser is at Stamford BridgeThis is a seismic week for Chelsea, and it could not have got off to a worse start. Kante off injured early on and a second striker whose confidence will be on the floor after that display.It could all have been so different if Maguire had been sent off, but Chelsea had the chances to get clear of United regardless of how many they had on the pitch.Photo: AFP

FULL TIME

2020-02-17T21:55:29.316Z

FULL-TIME | Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd | We’ll have all the reaction as we get it. It’ll be very interesting to see what Frank Lampard has to say…

2020-02-17T21:54:42.936Z

James Robson is at Stamford BridgeIt could have been a dream debut for Ighalo when through one on on one with Caballero, but his shot was weak. Probably needed a few more minutes in his legs before getting that chance.

2020-02-17T21:52:35.470Z

90+3 mins: What a chance for the dream arrival! Ighalo is denied at close quarters by Caballero. 3-0 would have been a farcical scoreline, in fairness.

SUBS

2020-02-17T21:51:15.153Z

90+2 mins: And a massive ovation from the away end for Bruno Fernandes as he’s replaced by Diogo Dalot.

SUBS

2020-02-17T21:50:10.536Z

90+1 mins: A lovely moment to finish the night for Odion Ighalo – he’s on for his Manchester United debut in place of Anthony Martial. There’ll be five added minutes.

2020-02-17T21:49:25.363Z

89 mins: Off the post! This is a terrific routine from Chelsea from the free-kick. James steps over it, then all the men in the middle makes their runs so all United minds are expecting the cross. Instead, Mason Mount sneaks one round the wall, similar to Fernandes’ at the other end, and whips it off the post.

2020-02-17T21:47:36.596Z

88 mins: A bit of penalty box pinball as first James and then Pedro have shots deflected away. For all Chelsea’s dominance, David De Gea hasn’t had a real save to make.

2020-02-17T21:45:49.100Z

86 mins: I suspect there are some intriguing post-match interviews coming up after this. Into the final few minutes of normal time.

2020-02-17T21:42:19.840Z

James Robson is at Stamford BridgeChelsea fans will complain. It’s painful when VAR spoils your celebrations. But if it pulls up legitimate infringements then that’s what it’s there for.You cannot say that makes United fortunate. Only fortunate that the system is working correctly.Where they probably do have right to complain, is regarding that possible red card for Harry Maguire…

2020-02-17T21:39:08.400Z

80 mins: Daniel James is going to make way for Andreas Pereira for the final ten minutes.

VAR

2020-02-17T21:36:45.730Z

GOAL DISALLOWED! | Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd |There’s going to be a riot. Olivier Giroud looks to have done the trick with one of his textbook near-post headers after a great run. But VAR spots that his boot is offside and it won’t count. Compared to some we’ve seen this season, that was crystal clear.

2020-02-17T21:35:29.230Z

76 mins: Kovacic looked to be hurt by that Batshuayi tackle (I’m not surprised) but he’ll have to carry on because Frank Lampard’s used all of his subs, two of them enforced.

2020-02-17T21:32:51.466Z

73 mins: Eric Bailly, that is magnificent. Kovacic is in one-on-one with De Gea after a lovely little touch from Giroud – better than anything Batshuayi did all night – but Bailly appears out of nowhere with a storming slide tackle. He and De Gea celebrate like it’s a goal.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-17T21:29:30.930Z

James Robson is at Stamford BridgeFernandes offers a different dimension to United’s attack. He’s been quiet at times tonight, but he’s always looking to drive forward with his passes or runs.He was unlucky not to score with his free kick moments ago, but his corner for Maguire’s goal was the type of delivery from set-pieces United have lacked.Photo: Getty

SUBS

2020-02-17T21:28:04.043Z

68 mins: Whether Maguire should still be on the pitch is another question. In the meantime, Batshuayi’s been put out of his misery and Olivier Giroud is on.

GOAL!

2020-02-17T21:25:11.000Z

Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd | Harry Maguire 66′ Bosh! That’s what United fans have been waiting for, the Harry Maguire that England fans fell in love with in the glorious summer of 2018.His only previous goal for United was a rocket from 25 yards against Tranmere in the FA Cup, but this is textbook, a thundering header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner and somehow United are two-nil up.

2020-02-17T21:23:47.673Z

64 mins: Off the post! Brilliant from Bruno Fernandes, who deceives everyone by bending the unorthodox side of the wall and cracking it off the near post. In fairness, Caballero was across sharply and I reckon he would have kept it out anyway.

2020-02-17T21:22:48.406Z

63 mins: Now Pedro is a lucky boy. I’ve no idea what he’s doing, dribbling back towards his own goal, but Fred is too strong, nicks it off him, and the Spaniard only just manages to bring him down before he enters the box. Free-kick right on the edge…

