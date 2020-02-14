🔥Chelsea tried to sign Hakim Ziyech in January admits Frank Lampard after summer deal agreed🔥

Frank Lampard has revealed Chelsea tried to sign Hakim Ziyech in January but Ajax would not sell the winger until the summer.

Chelsea have agreed a £37million deal for Ziyech to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Lampard wanted the 26-year-old Moroccan to join last month, but the Blues boss said on Friday: “We tried and it was not possible. We all know how the January window works.

“You respect clubs that have top players want to keep them and that was the case. But that is done and we have him for next season. Pleased with that.

“We hope he can bring that bit of creativity, something different for us, scores goals, assists. It is exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he will be here next year.”

Lampard is set to be handed a summer war chest in excess of £150m and when asked if Ziyech will be the first of many new signings, he told Sky Sports: “We have to worry first about where we are at and trying to come in the top four is the massive priority for us.

“My main concern is that. We are always on the lookout and working together to try and see how we can improve.

“I think those improvements are needed in the summer but we have to make sure we get the right ones.”