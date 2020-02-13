🔥Chelsea transfer target Hakim Ziyech plotted £38m move a long time ago, reveals Erik ten Hag🔥

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has suggested that the Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech has had his future mapped out for some time.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for the winger after agreeing a fee for him in the region of £38million on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is now set to hold talks with the Blues over personal terms, but there are not expected to be any issues and he will sign a deal that will see him move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Ajax are happy to sanction Ziyech’s sale after receiving the fee they had been holding out for but the club are shocked that none of Europe’s biggest clubs tried to test their resolve earlier.

“Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen,” Ten Hag told Fox Sports. “And I ­actually already expected this one or two years earlier. Each time it was, ‘Wow, he stayed again’. We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.”

The Morocco international, who came on for the final 10 minutes of Ajax’s 3-0 KNVB Cup win over Vitesse on Wednesday night, has been one of the best performers in the Eredivisie in recent years and his tally of 12 assists is the second highest in the Dutch top-flight.

As a result, Ten Hag is not surprised that Chelsea have swooped and is convinced Ziyech will continue his fine form in England.

“I know that our players are very popular with the big clubs in Europe,” Ten Haag added. “That is just great. I have known for a long time what Hakim wants. He has a picture in mind. He knows which clubs he finds interesting and which not.

Deal close | Hakim Ziyech is set to join Chelsea after impressing for Ajax at Stamford Bridge in November

(Getty Images)

“Chelsea are a fantastic club. When [the deal] is final, I will be very happy for Hakim. I am very proud of him.”

A deal for Ziyech is a significant show of faith in head coach Frank Lampard from Chelsea, who failed to bring in any reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The club had been on the hunt for a striker and explored a number of options, including Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani, of Paris Saint-Germain.

Neither of those moves came off, though, and Lampard was left without the attacking reinforcements he wanted.

Chelsea have now, however, moved swiftly to bring in a player for next season who has been on Lampard’s radar for months.

The former midfielder was impressed by Ziyech during Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Ajax in their Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge in November and has been keen to sign him ever since.

The 26-year-old predominantly plays out wide, but he can also operate through the middle as a no10 and his flexibility makes him an attractive signing, particularly at that price.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is surprised the Moroccan was not snapped up sooner (Getty Images)

Just like they did with Christian Pulisic last year, Chelsea have swooped outside of the January transfer window to ensure Ziyech can have a full pre-season with his new club before starting his career in England.

The Blues are likely to further strengthen their ranks when the campaign finishes, with the club looking at bringing in a new striker as well as a left-back to provide competition for places.