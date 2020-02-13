🔥Chelsea transfer news: Hakim Ziyech deal close, Blues to battle Manchester United for Jude Bellingham🔥

Chelsea look to finally be making their move in the transfer market after being left empty-handed during the January window.

Despite seeing their two-window transfer ban halved on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Blues failed to make a single signing last month – much to the frustration of manager Frank Lampard.

However, fresh recruits appear a certainty in the summer, with it emerging on Wednesday that Chelsea were close to completing a deal for Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

They are also rumoured to be in the running for Birmingham City’s teenage starlet Jude Bellingham, who has been pursued strongly by Manchester United over recent months.

Below, we’ve pulled together the latest Chelsea news and gossip. Here’s what we know so far…

Chelsea on verge of Ziyech deal

Deal close: Hakim Ziyech is poised to swap Ajax for Chelsea this summer (Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ajax’s Dutch-born Moroccan attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser reported on Wednesday that personal terms will now be discussed between the two camps ahead of a move worth £37.8million (€45m).

There are not expected to be any issues on that front as Lampard prepares to welcome a long-term target who starred in the thrilling 4-4 Champions League draw at Stamford Bridge in November.

“Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen,” Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag told Fox Sports on Wednesday.

“And I actually already expected this one or two years earlier. And each time it was: ‘Wow, he stayed again’.

“We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.”

He added: “I know that our players are very popular with the big clubs in Europe. That is just great.

“I have known for a long time what Hakim wants. He has a picture in mind. He knows exactly which clubs he finds interesting and which not.

“Chelsea is a fantastic club. When it is final, I will be very happy for Hakim, and I am very proud of him.”

Chelsea to battle Manchester United for Bellingham

Chelsea are among the clubs chasing Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham (Getty Images)

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham, according to The Sun.

It is reported that both clubs are willing to put together a total package worth £50m for the 16-year-old midfielder, who is also being tracked by LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid and cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in June.

Such a bid is not expected to impact upon Chelsea’s pursuit of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, however.

Chelsea in talks over re-signing Boga

Jeremie Boga has been linked with a return to Chelsea (Getty Images)

Could Jeremie Boga be in line for a return to the Bridge?

The Mirror report that Chelsea were due to hold talks over such a possibility with Serie A outfit Sassuolo, whom the 23-year-old midfielder joined on a €3m permanent deal in 2018.

Boga has scored seven goals in 23 appearances in Italy this term and it is claimed that Blues director Marina Granovskaia was scheduled to meet Sassuolo president Giovanni Carnevali on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast international Boga appeared just once at senior level for Chelsea – in the 3-2 Premier League win over Burnley in August 2017 – and spent time out on loan at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City.