🔥Chelsea told to sign ‘outstanding’ Manchester United transfer target Jack Grealish🔥

Chelsea should make Jack Grealish their top transfer priority, and beat Manchester United to his signature.

That’s the view of former Blues midfielder Alan Hudson, who rates Grealish as ‘the most outstanding attacking midfielder in the game at this moment’.

Grealish has scored seven Premier League goals and provided five assists in a struggling Aston Villa side this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park at the end of the campaign – whether his boyhood club are relegated or not.

There’s firm interest from Manchester United but there is expected to be plenty of competition for the 24-year-old.

And Hudson has advised Chelsea to make sure they’re in the hunt to land him and believes Grealish could provide the creative spark that’s been missing since Eden Hazard’s departure.

‘I am his biggest fan,’ Hudson told CaughtOffside.

‘Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment. A player who goes past people and scores goals.

‘The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since (Eden) Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.’

